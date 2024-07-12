Global Hydrogel Market Size To Worth USD 50.90 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.30%

New York, United States , July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydrogel Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 27.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 50.90 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





A hydrogel is a three-dimensional (3D) network of hydrophilic polymers that can swell in water and contain a high amount of water while maintaining their structure due to chemical or physical cross-linking of individual polymer chains. A hydrogel is a material that contains at least 10% water by weight/volume. Because of their high water content, hydrogels are extremely flexible, similar to natural tissue. The network's hydrophilicity is due to the presence of hydrophilic groups such as -NH2, -COOH, -OH, -CONH2, -CONH -, and -SO3H. Hydrogels are some of the most fascinating soft materials that have been widely researched and exploited in the biomedical area due to their unique qualities such as high water content, softness, biocompatibility, low cost, and general ability to mimic soft human tissues. Hydrogel research is rapidly expanding, opening up new avenues for advanced biomedical research in areas such as drug release systems, tissue engineering/regeneration, wound healing, sensor technologies, and pharmaceutical applications. The hydrogel market is quickly developing as a result of its many uses in biomedical, pharmacological, and industrial fields. The expanding prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations, technical improvements that improve hydrogel properties, rising healthcare expenses, and growing environmental concerns that favor sustainable materials are all contributing factors to this increase. Rising investment in agriculture and increased demand for sustainable biodegradable hydrogels are responding to growing environmental concerns and the need to reduce the environmental effects of hydrogel products. However, the hydrogel market faces major obstacles, including high production costs and tight regulatory regulations that hinder affordability and uptake, particularly in emerging nations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Hydrogel Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material Type (Synthetic Hydrogels, Natural Hydrogels, and Hybrid Hydrogels), By Composition (Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicone-Modified Hydrogels, Agar-Based, and Others), By Form (Amorphous Hydrogels and Semi-Crystalline Hydrogels) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The synthetic hydrogels segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the raw material type, the hydrogel market is classified into synthetic hydrogels, natural hydrogels, and hybrid hydrogels. Among these, the synthetic hydrogels segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Synthetic hydrogels have a long useful life, a high water absorption rate, and a high gel strength. Synthetic hydrogel has well-defined structures that can be modified to allow for degradability.

The polyacrylate segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the composition, the hydrogel market is divided into polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, silicone-modified hydrogels, agar-based, and others. Among these, the polyacrylate segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Polyacrylate hydrogels can absorb hundreds of times their dry weight in water via osmosis. This is due to very hydrophilic acrylate functional groups on the polymer backbone. The absorbed water is strongly bound but moveable within the cross-linked matrix.

The semi-crystalline hydrogels segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the hydrogel market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the Hydrogel market is categorized into amorphous hydrogels and semi-crystalline hydrogels. Among these, the semi-crystalline hydrogels segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the hydrogel market during the projected timeframe. Semi-crystalline hydrogels have an advantage over amorphous hydrogels because they can tailor material properties to specific applications. The semi-crystalline portions of these hydrogel networks surpass amorphous structures in terms of mechanical strength and elasticity. This allows for the fabrication of hydrogels that can tolerate mechanical loads both during use and manufacture.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the hydrogel market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the hydrogel market over the forecast period. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong R&D investment, which fuels demand for cutting-edge medical technology like hydrogels. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population create a great need for hydrogel-based medical devices and treatments.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the hydrogel market over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including rising healthcare expenses, chronic ailment prevalence, an aging population, and an increased understanding of current medical therapies. Furthermore, the region's rapid industrialization and technological developments promote the development of novel hydrogel products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, medication delivery systems, and cosmetics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the hydrogel market include Cardinal Health, 3M, CooperVision, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Derma Science, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Medline Industries, Ocular Therapeutics, Cosmo Bio USA, Royal DSM, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, UroGen Pharma Ltd, a biotech business engaged in discovering and commercializing medicines for urothelial and specialized malignancies, gained FDA approval for UGN-103, a new mitomycin-based formulation for LG-IR-NMIBC.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the hydrogel market based on the below-mentioned segments.

Global Hydrogel Market, By Raw Material Type

Synthetic Hydrogels

Natural Hydrogels

Hybrid Hydrogels

Global Hydrogel Market, By Composition

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone-modified Hydrogels

Agar-based

Others

Global Hydrogel Market, By Form

Amorphous Hydrogels

Semi-Crystalline Hydrogels

Global Hydrogel Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



