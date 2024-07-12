Mobile Advertising 2024: In-App Ads Will Drive US Mobile Ad Spending Past $200 Billion in 2024

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Advertising 2024: Video Ads Help Apps Increase Their Dominant Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US mobile ad spending will cross $200 billion this year, representing over half (51.2%) of total media dollars spent in the US and nearly two-thirds (66.0%) of digital ad dollars. The vast majority of mobile ad spending will take place in apps.
Key Question: Where is mobile advertising growing most quickly?
Key Stat: Apps will reach a dominant 81.9% share of mobile ad spending this year, but mobile web advertising also continues to add more dollars each year.
Here's what's in the full report
- 2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.
- 5 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.
- 2 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- A strong user experience makes apps a natural fit for advertisers
- Apps host a dominant share of mobile ads
- App install spending bounces back from a tepid 2023
- Social media and streaming apps drive rapid growth in video ads
- Over half of mobile advertising will be native in 2024
- What does this all mean for advertisers?
- Insider Intelligence Interviews
- Sources
- Media Gallery
Charts
- In-App Advertising Continues to Drive the Growth of Mobile Ad Spending
- App Install Ad Spending Will Regain Steam in 2024 After a Dip in Growth in 2023
- Apple's Privacy Rules Have Helped Its App Install Business Grow
- In-App Video Ad Spending Captures Over a Third of Total Mobile Ad Spending
- Native Display Ad Spending Dominates Mobile Advertising
Interviewed for This Report
- Lashanne Phang - PubMatic, Global Business Lead, Mobile Apps and Native
- Adam Smart - AppsFlyer, Director of Product, Gaming
