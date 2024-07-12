Mobile Advertising 2024: In-App Ads Will Drive US Mobile Ad Spending Past $200 Billion in 2024

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Advertising 2024: Video Ads Help Apps Increase Their Dominant Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US mobile ad spending will cross $200 billion this year, representing over half (51.2%) of total media dollars spent in the US and nearly two-thirds (66.0%) of digital ad dollars. The vast majority of mobile ad spending will take place in apps.

Key Question: Where is mobile advertising growing most quickly?

Key Stat: Apps will reach a dominant 81.9% share of mobile ad spending this year, but mobile web advertising also continues to add more dollars each year.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

5 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

2 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

A strong user experience makes apps a natural fit for advertisers

Apps host a dominant share of mobile ads

App install spending bounces back from a tepid 2023

Social media and streaming apps drive rapid growth in video ads

Over half of mobile advertising will be native in 2024

What does this all mean for advertisers?

Insider Intelligence Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

In-App Advertising Continues to Drive the Growth of Mobile Ad Spending

App Install Ad Spending Will Regain Steam in 2024 After a Dip in Growth in 2023

Apple's Privacy Rules Have Helped Its App Install Business Grow

In-App Video Ad Spending Captures Over a Third of Total Mobile Ad Spending

Native Display Ad Spending Dominates Mobile Advertising

Interviewed for This Report

Lashanne Phang - PubMatic, Global Business Lead, Mobile Apps and Native

Adam Smart - AppsFlyer, Director of Product, Gaming

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25ybqh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment