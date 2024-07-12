China Pentaerythritol Market Report 2024, with Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Yuntianhua Group Co. and Puyang Yongan Chemical Co.

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Pentaerythritol Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides you with detailed information of the pentaerythritol industry in China from the raw materials, import and export, consumption in major end-use segments and profiles of ten major pentaerythritol manufacturers in China.

Key Report Highlights:

Pentaerythritol development in China

Production of pentaerythritol in China

Import and export analysis

Consumption of pentaerythritol in China

Future forecast

Profiles of pentaerythritol manufacturers

Companies Featured

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd.

Puyang Yongan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market situation of pentaerythritol

1.1 Pentaerythritol development in the world

1.2 Pentaerythritol development in China

1.3 Product types of pentaerythritol

2 Production of pentaerythritol in China (2023-H1 2024)

2.1 Supply of major raw materials of pentaerythritol

2.2 Price of pentaerythritol

2.3 Geographical distribution of producers

2.4 Production of pentaerythritol

2.5 Summary of Chinese manufacturers and five major producers of pentaerythritol

2.6 Energy prices in 2023

3 Production technology of pentaerythritol in China

3.1 Brief introduction and comparison of different production pathways/methods

3.2 Technology problems of pentaerythritol

3.3 Technology achievements of pentaerythritol research

4 Industry analysis in China

4.1 SWOT analysis

4.2 Competitiveness analysis of Chinese pentaerythritol industry

5 Import and export analysis

5.1 Anti-dumping duty on pentaerythritol

5.2 Import and export of pentaerythritol, 2023





6 Consumption of pentaerythritol in China

6.1 Consumption pattern

6.2 Consumption in major end-use segments

6.3 Brief introduction to each major end use segment

6.3.1 Alkyd resin

6.3.2 Polyurethane

6.3.3 Lubricant (high-grade)

6.3.4 Rosin pentaerythritol ester

6.3.5 Others

6.4 Consumption of dipentaerythritol in China and main users

6.5 Consumption of tripentaerythritol in China

7 Future forecast

7.1 Key factors and driving forces for development

7.2 Outlook for pentaerythritol industry, 2024-2028

8 Conclusions

9 Profile of active pentaerythritol manufacturers

9.1 Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

9.3 Puyang Pengxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.4 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.5 Bazhou Shengfang United Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.6 Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.

9.7 Shijiazhuang Shuangyan Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.8 Puyang Yongan Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.9 Shandong Xinzhiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.10 Ningxia Ningshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

10 Overview of pentaerythritol market in China, 2021-2025

