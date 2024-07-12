Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Water Utilities in 2024: Embracing Digital Transformation to Reach Sustainability Goals

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Water Utilities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, water utilities face unprecedented weather patterns, urbanization trends, and various disruptive events that affect their service quality and asset sustainability. In response, utility operators are exploring various solutions to ensure resilience and are taking major steps toward circular economy and net zero goals to ensure long-term environmental and economic sustainability.



The profound impact of digital transformation and its ability to improve sustainability and resilience have spurred utilities worldwide to invest significantly in digital solutions that will optimize their water and wastewater infrastructure.



Water utilities are relatively more open than other sectors to adopting new everything-as-a-service (XaaS) business models to help more quickly adapt to advanced technologies. XaaS business models offer added value and enable outcomes that align with customers' sustainability goals.



The Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Water Utilities, 2024 research provides insights and strategies that solution providers can use to best leverage the key drivers that are shaping new growth areas amongst water and wastewater utilities.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Twin and Digital Twin Lite

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Water Metering

Growth Opportunity 3: Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse

Growth Opportunity 4: Sludge Treatment and AD for RNG and Nutrients

Growth Opportunity 5: Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 6: Green Hydrogen

Growth Opportunity 7: Real-time WQQM and Asset Management Platforms

Growth Opportunity 8: Smart Wastewater Networks

Growth Opportunity 9: Advanced Membrane Solutions Enabling ZLD and Resource Recovery

Growth Opportunity 10: PFAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq0n3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.