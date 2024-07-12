AI Global Megatrends and Ecosystem Growth Opportunities: AI Advancements are Driving Transformative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI: Global Megatrends and Ecosystem Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI has moved from being a standalone technology to a core building block that drives global business growth. Advancements in key AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision, are happening at an exponential pace, constantly unlocking new capabilities and applications.



AI adoption is increasingly becoming critical for global businesses to stay competitive. The rising adoption among businesses is primarily led by improved efficiency and productivity and the need to gain a competitive edge.

Countries are investing in AI research and development in various applications, including self-driving cars, personalized medicine, and smart cities, recognizing the technology's potential to drive economic growth and innovation.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Generator

AI Definitions

AI - A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises

Enterprises are Advancing on their AI Adoption Journeys

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Transformation in AI Sector

Emerging AI Market Mega Trends

Maturing AI Ecosystem Enabling AI Democratization

Decentralized AI Infrastructure Deployments

Coercive Efforts Towards Building a Responsible AI Ecosystem

Evolving Landscape on AI Regulations

Emergence of Smaller language Models

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Services

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-ready Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 3: Industry Vertical Solutions

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi1ss8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.