United States DoD C4ISR Growth Opportunities: Sharp Spending Increases in Command & Control and Communications Research

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services.



C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2025 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD C4ISR 2025 budget request covers the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, joint service spending plans, and major program spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2023 and the market forecast is from 2024 to 2029.



Electronic warfare (EW) programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors. This study also outlines growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and O&M.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Operations & Maintenance

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD C4ISR Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Growth Metrics

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Spending Forecast

Program Funding by Category

Top 10 Operations & Maintenance Programs

Top 10 Procurement Programs

Top 10 RDT&E Programs

Program Funding by Department

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs

Top 10 Army Programs

Top 10 Joint Services Programs

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs

Program Funding by Segment

Top 10 Command & Control Programs

Top 10 Communications Programs

Top 10 Computer Programs

Top 10 Intelligence Programs

Top 10 Surveillance & Reconnaissance Programs

Top 10 Electronic Warfare Programs

Conclusions and Future Outlook

