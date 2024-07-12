Global Fleet Telematics Systems Report 2024: Rising Fuel Prices Propel Adoption of Telematics for Cost Reduction

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Telematics Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fleet Telematics Systems was valued at an estimated US$44.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$158.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the fleet telematics market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the expansion of e-commerce, and shifts in consumer behavior towards faster delivery services. Innovations in IoT and machine learning have improved the precision and variety of data collected, enabling more nuanced analyses of fleet operations and driver habits. As e-commerce continues to expand, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for efficient logistics solutions to manage delivery times and optimize supply chains effectively.



Additionally, consumer expectations for quicker, more reliable delivery services are influencing fleet operators to invest in telematics to enhance route planning and real-time tracking capabilities. Together, these drivers are not only pushing the boundaries of traditional fleet management but are also creating new opportunities for growth within the telematics industry.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Active Fleet Telematics segment, which is expected to reach US$106.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.6%. The Passive Fleet Telematics segment is also set to grow at 18.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 27.6% CAGR to reach $41.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fleet Telematics Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Fleet-Complete, Garmin Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Bosch Rexroth

Fleet-Complete

Garmin Ltd.

Geotab, Inc.

Inseego Corporation

KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

Microlise Ltd.

MiX Telematics

Octo Telematics SpA

Solera Holdings, Inc.

Sprint Group Holdings Ltd.

Trimble Transportation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $158.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fleet Telematics Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of IoT and Connectivity Solutions Drives Fleet Management Innovation

Rising Fuel Prices Propel Adoption of Telematics for Cost Reduction

The Impact of Global Logistics Expansion on Fleet Telematics Demand

Growing Environmental Concerns Amplify Need for Eco-Friendly Fleet Operations

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Telematics Capabilities

Rapid Urbanization Throws the Spotlight on Smart City Logistics and Telematics Solutions

The Rise of Autonomous Vehicles Shapes Future Telematics Systems

Expansion of Real-Time Data Analytics Accelerates Fleet Operational Efficiency

Impact of 5G Deployment on Enhanced Fleet Communication Networks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8svxs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment