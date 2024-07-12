Data Center Market Insights 2024-2032: North American Data Centers Surge with 491.5 MW Increase; Asia-Pacific Emerges as Key Player with 300% Growth in Five Years

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market Insights by Component, Type, Enterprise Size, Industry, Region, and Company - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis, and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center market is projected to grow from US$ 330 million in 2023 to US$ 790 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.64%.

The solution segment led in 2023 due to increased demand for cloud computing, AI, and ML, with the service segment expected to grow rapidly.

Cloud computing services are fueling demand for data center infrastructure, with businesses increasingly adopting these services, boosting the need for data center capacity.

AI and ML are pivotal in automating data center operations, driving innovation and efficiency in the industry.

Integration of IoT, blockchain, and 5G networks enhances monitoring, security, transparency, and data transmission speeds in data centers.

The data center market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing global demand for data storage, management, and processing capabilities. As businesses and consumers generate vast amounts of data through online activities, IoT devices, and cloud computing, the need for robust data centers with advanced infrastructure has become paramount. These facilities are critical for ensuring the efficient operation of networked computer servers and supporting telecommunications and storage systems.

The market's expansion is further fueled by technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, which require substantial computational power. Moreover, the shift towards cloud-based solutions and the growing emphasis on cybersecurity are pushing organizations to invest in state-of-the-art data centers. As a result, the data center market is not only expanding in scale but also evolving in terms of technological sophistication, making it a crucial component of the global digital economy.





Segment Overview



The Data Center market is categorized based on Component, Type, Enterprise Size and Industry.



By Component

Solution

Services

In 2023, the data center industry witnessed a surge in demand, primarily fueled by the growing need for cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) solutions among end users. This propelled the solution segment to claim a significant share of the market, while the service segment is expected to experience rapid growth. Cloud computing services emerged as a key driver, prompting businesses to seek robust data center infrastructure to support their cloud operations. AI and ML technologies played pivotal roles in automating data center tasks, driving innovation, and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, the integration of IoT, blockchain, and the rollout of 5G networks further intensified the demand for data center infrastructure.

By Type

Co-location

Hyperscale

Edge

Other

Hyperscale data centers, designed for cloud computing and big data applications, are anticipated to dominate the global market, leveraging standardization and localization strategies to maximize efficiency. Prefabricated modular solutions are gaining traction for their ability to expedite construction timelines and optimize resource utilization. The exponential progress of AI and ML is reshaping data center design, site selection, and investment strategies, leading to increased rack density in hyperscale facilities.

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on enterprise size large enterprises and SMEs play distinct roles dictated by their resources and budgets. Large enterprises, with ample resources, tend to invest in advanced data center technologies and often operate their own data centers. They are more inclined to adopt hyperscale solutions and advanced technologies like AI, ML, and cloud computing. Conversely, SMEs, constrained by smaller budgets, rely on colocation or cloud services for their data center needs. The rising popularity of portable, compact, and modularized data centers caters to SMEs' requirements for cost-effective solutions.

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Information and Communication Technology

Government Agencies

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry generates vast amounts of data, necessitating efficient storage and management solutions provided by data centers. Many ICT companies offer cloud-based services, relying on robust data center infrastructure for reliability and scalability. Data centers also play a crucial role in facilitating data exchange and ensuring business continuity through disaster recovery and backup solutions. With the rise of AI and ML in the ICT sector, the demand for high-performance computing provided by data centers has surged. Legacy telecom firms are establishing their own data centers to accommodate growing customer bases, further highlighting the significance of data centers in supporting various industries. Government initiatives, such as cloud-first policies, underscore the integral role of data centers in managing critical services like employee email and national archives.



Regional Overview



Based on Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In H1 2023, primary markets in North America witnessed a significant increase of 491.5 MW (12%) compared to H2 2022, and a 738.2 MW (19.2%) year-over-year growth. Construction soared to an all-time high of 2,287.6 MW, marking a 25% year-over-year surge. Despite challenges, market absorption remained strong, with hyperscalers securing space well in advance. AI fueled demand across major markets, with data center operators prioritizing power availability over traditional location factors.

In Asia Pacific, social networking apps drive data consumption, prompting hyperscalers to invest heavily. Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo dominate operational capacity, with Sydney and Tokyo poised to join Beijing and Shanghai as cities surpassing 1 Gigawatt (GW) capacity. Emerging markets like Osaka, Melbourne, Jakarta, and others have seen a remarkable 300% growth in capacity over the past five years, with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand set to double their capacity in the next five to seven years. These trends forecast robust growth in the data center industry across both regions.



Competitive Landscape



The Data Center market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Corporation, NTT Corporation, Alphabet Inc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Equinix Inc., Digital Realty and Meta Platforms, Inc at the forefront, collectively accounting for approximately/ More than 37% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings.

The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation. As the Data Center industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Inc.

Dell Technologies

Digital Realty

Equinix, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

N+ONE Data Centers

NTT DATA, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $0.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

