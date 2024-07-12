Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Insights 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2033 - Top 10 Players Dominate with 99.26% Share; Roche Leads with 36.24%, Followed by Daiichi Sankyo Company, and Seagen Inc.

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibody drug conjugates market reached a value of nearly $10.32 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.09% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $10.32 billion in 2023 to $29.8 billion in 2028 at a rate of 23.60%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.21% from 2028 and reach $77.97 billion in 2033.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for antibody drug conjugates? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider antibody drug conjugates market; and compares it with other markets.





Growth in the historic period resulted from supportive policies and faster approval processes, increase in number of clinical trials and growing demand for antibody based cancer therapies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include challenges in identifying suitable targets for ADCs and lack of universal health coverage.



Going forward, the increasing prevalence and incidence of cancer, increasing aging population worldwide, rising healthcare expenditure globally and government programs and funding to support cancer research will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the antibody drug conjugates market in the future include high development costs.

Market Insights



The antibody drug conjugates market is segmented by linker type into cleavable linker and non-cleavable linker. The cleavable linker market was the largest segment of the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by linker type, accounting for 68.50% or $7.07 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the non-cleavable linker segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by linker type, at a CAGR of 24.82% during 2023-2028.



The antibody drug conjugates market is segmented by product into Kadcyla, Enhertu, Adcetris, Polivy, Trodelvy, Padcev and other products. The Kadcyla market was the largest segment of the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by product, accounting for 24.02% or $2.48 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the Polivy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 34.64% during 2023-2028.



The antibody drug conjugates market is segmented by application into hematopoietic cancers, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumor and other applications. The breast cancer market was the largest segment of the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by application, accounting for 37.53% or $3.87 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hematopoietic cancers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 25.89% during 2023-2028.



The antibody drug conjugates market is segmented by end user into hospital and clinics, specialty centers and other end users. The hospital and clinics market was the largest segment of the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by end user, accounting for 58.59% or $6.05 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 25.07% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the antibody drug conjugates market, accounting for 40.67% or $4.2 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the antibody drug conjugates market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.14% and 24.20% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.14% and 22.75% respectively.



The global antibody drug conjugates market is highly concentrated, with large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 99.26% of the total market. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 36.24% share of the market, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited with 25.59%, Seagen Inc. with 17.97%, Gilead Sciences Inc. with 8.86%, Genmab with 3%, Pfizer Inc. with 2.85%, GlaxoSmithKline plc with 1.62%, ADC Therapeutics SA with 1.37%, AstraZeneca plc with 1.03% and RemeGen with 0.74%.



The top opportunities in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by linker type will arise in the cleavable linker segment, which will gain $12.86 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by application will arise in the hematopoietic cancer segment, which will gain $5.19 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by end user will arise in the hospitals and clinics segment, which will gain $12.47 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the antibody drug conjugates market segmented by product will arise in the Enhertu segment, which will gain $8.198.12 million of global annual sales by 2028. The antibody drug conjugates market size will gain the most in the USA at $6.67 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the antibody drug conjugates market include pursuing strategic partnerships to provide comprehensive solutions and advance their capabilities, investing in R&D to develop new ADCs products and developing new ADCs with new mAB targets.



Player-adopted strategies in the antibody drug conjugates market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.

Markets Covered:



1) by Linker Type: Cleavable Linker; Non-Cleavable Linker

2) by Product: Kadcyla; Enhertu; Adcetris; Polivy; Trodelvy; Padcev; Other Products

3) by Application: Hematopoietic Cancers; Breast Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Lung Cancer; Brain Tumor; Other Applications

4) by End User: Hospital; Clinics; Specialty Centers; Other End Users



Key Companies Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; Seagen Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Genmab



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; antibody drug conjugates indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



