Chinese Pesticide Enterprises Financial Analysis 2024: Coverage of 28 Listed Companies Across Total Revenue, Net Profit, Total Assets, Net Assets, Net Cash Flow and R&D Expenses

In 2023, China's pesticide industry grappled with multiple challenges such as a global slump in demand for pesticides, sharp price volatility for pesticide TC and escalating competition both at home and abroad. Under these market pressures, Chinese listed pesticide companies suffered performance slides as a whole, with a few players managing to bolster their results by focusing on specialised sectors and broadening their market reach.



This report provides the financial details of the 28 selected pesticide companies, and probes into the reasons of their operating results. Meanwhile, corresponding rankings based on different financial metrics were given, and specific figures and changes were offered for better understanding of their performance in 2023.



The report analyses 28 major listed pesticide companies in China from the following aspects:

Total revenue

Net profit

Total assets

Net assets

Net cash flow

R&D expenses

Key Topics Covered:

Rankings of listed pesticide companies in China in 2023

Listed pesticide companies in China

Ranking by total revenue

Ranking by net profit attributable to equity holders of the listed company

Ranking by total assets

Ranking by net assets attributable to equity holders of the listed company

Ranking by net cash flow from operating activities

Ranking by R&D expense

Analysis of listed pesticide companies in China

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Red Sun Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Wynca Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Hunan Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Suli Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd.

Limin Group Co., Ltd.

ADAMA Ltd.

Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Noposion Crop Science Co., Ltd.*

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Hebang Bio-technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Cynda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nutrichem Co., Ltd.

ABA Chemicals Corporation

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sino-Agri Leading Biosciences Co., Ltd.

