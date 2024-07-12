Vote Run Lead Action Announces ‘Victory Series’

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vote Run Lead Action, the nonprofit demanding a truly reflective democracy with women and gender-expansive individuals holding at least 51% of U.S. legislative seats, is announcing a new slate of virtual workshops called the VRLA Victory Series: Winning Strategies in 2024. This four-part training series is an opportunity for women and gender-expansive candidates, along with campaign staff, leaders, partner organizations, and community members, to connect and work toward a more inclusive and reflective democracy. The webinars will be held July 17, August 1, September 18 and October 3 for women and gender-expansive people interested in running for office or helping someone else campaign. The 1-hour to 1.5-hour sessions will provide invaluable tools, tactics and strategies. The workshops can be taken individually or as a sequence. The Vote Run Lead Action Victory Series workshops are accessible at no cost with advance registration at voterunleadaction.org/get-involved.

“Vote Run Lead Action and its sister organization Vote Run Lead have a 10-year nonpartisan track record of training thousands of women to successfully run for office,” said Erin Vilardi, CEO and founder of Vote Run Lead Action. “Our alumni consistently win their primaries and elections at higher levels than those without our training. We are especially proud of our alumni’s 76% win rate in state legislatures this year and persistently high win rates for women of color. Our work to help more women get elected to office is critical. Today, there are only a handful of states (Nevada and Colorado) that have achieved parity or a women’s majority in elected offices. We still have a long way to go. Offering workshops like the VRLA Victory Series is just one way to help more women and gender-expansive individuals obtain the offices they deserve. We hope that by offering these workshops, we will continue to see more women interested in running for office and help those who are running to win.”

Vote Run Lead Action was launched to correct the longstanding underrepresentation of women in state legislatures and to demand equity in politics for gender-expansive citizens. Vote Run Lead Action works to elect feminist, anti-racist, pro-democracy women and gender-expansive individuals and achieve 51% representation in our statehouses. Training candidates and campaign staff is one of the highest-impact ways to achieve this goal.

The four VRLA Victory Series workshops are:

Creating Your Campaign’s Digital Presence

Wednesday, July 17, 5:30—6:30 p.m. ET

In partnership with Vote Run Lead Action and Foundation Blue Media, attendees will be trained in all things digital: marketing strategies, ad creation, crafting persuasive campaign messages and more.

Building Accessible and Disability-Inclusive Campaigns

Thursday, August 1, 12:30—1:30 p.m. ET

Led by Vote Run Lead Action’s partners at Disability Victory, attendees will gain insights on disability inclusiveness, combating ableism and integrating accessibility into any campaign or organization.

Bystander Intervention to Stop Voter Harassment and Intimidation at the Polls

Wednesday, September 18, 5:30—7 p.m. ET

In this workshop, attendees will learn about voter rights, types of voter suppression and the “5Ds” of how to intervene safely against voter harassment from Vote Run Lead Action’s partner, Right to Be.

The Power of Relational Organizing to Win Big

Thursday, October 3, 7—8 p.m. ET

Attendees of this Vote Run Lead Action workshop will discover how to engage their network to help organize and get out the vote for the November election and beyond.

To learn more about Vote Run Lead Action and to register for the VRLA Victory Series workshops, visit voterunleadaction.org.

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action is committed to ideals of democracy, anti-racism and intersectional feminism. Vote Run Lead Action envisions a future where women and gender-expansive individuals hold the majority of U.S. legislative seats. In pursuit of achieving reflective and equitable gender parity, Vote Run Lead Action leverages all available resources for deep structural change. Vote Run Lead Action’s sister organization, Vote Run Lead, has reached more than 55,000 with its political training and education programming since its founding in 2014. Vote Run Lead and Vote Run Lead Action aim to unleash the power of women as voters, candidates, campaign managers and political leaders. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit voterunleadaction.org or vrlhq.org.

