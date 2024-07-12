Global Digital Twin Market Projected to Skyrocket to $140.93 Billion by 2031, Forecast Reveals

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Market Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Enterprise Size, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital twin market size was valued at US$ 10.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 140.93 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 38.7% from 2023 to 2031.



North America dominated the market in 2023, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological innovations and adoption of advanced technologies. The region has witnessed huge adoption of technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain in the past three years across all the major industry verticals.

With the rising penetration of digitization in various industries, the digital twin has become a vital component of business. In addition, the region is home to a majority of key market players such as IBM Corporation; Oracle; Microsoft; ANSYS, Inc; and PTC, leading to the North America digital twin market growth.



Moreover, North America is focused on introducing digital twin technology for the semiconductor industry. The government authorities are investing in fostering the semiconductor industry. In May 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeking proposals from eligible applicants for activities to establish and operate a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute focused on digital twins for the semiconductor industry. Digital twins are virtual models that mimic the structure, context, and behavior of a physical counterpart.

The CHIPS for America Program anticipates ?US$ 285 million for a first-of-its-kind institute focused on the development, validation, and use of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and test processes. The CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute is the first Manufacturing USA institute launched by the Department of Commerce under the Biden Administration

Based on enterprise size, the digital twin market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.. The large enterprises segment held the largest digital twin market share. The large enterprises segment comprises businesses having more than 500 employees. An upsurge in investments by large enterprises in digital twin technology and the burgeoning adoption of IoT devices with an inclination toward remote working augment the use of digital twins in large enterprises. For large enterprises from sectors such as construction, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and utilities, the implementation of digital twins is a crucial strategy to enhance operational efficiency, optimize maintenance and operations, and drive innovation.



General Electric Co, Microsoft Corp, Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, International Business Machines Corp, Oracle Corp, Ansys Inc, and Autodesk Inc are among the key digital twin market players that are profiled in this market study.



The overall digital twin market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the digital twin market size. The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.

This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the digital twin market.



