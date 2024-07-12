Busting the Myths Around Weight Loss Medication

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity is one of the most common chronic health issues in the U.S. today, and can lead to or exacerbate many other significant physical and mental health challenges, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and depression. But GLP-1 injections are an impactful new tool that can help people on their weight loss journey.



Recently, Dr. Craig Primack, the Senior Vice President of Weight Loss at Hims and Hers, partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the impact of obesity, common myths surrounding weight loss medications, and personalized options that can help.

Research shows that even just 5-10% of body weight loss can improve blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, joint pain, sleep apnea, and other weight-related conditions. Weight loss drugs like GLP-1 medication are not only an exciting tool in the weight loss tool belt but can help to address the challenges associated with obesity. GLP-1 injections can support healthy weight loss along with a reduced calorie diet and increased exercise.

Some common myths regarding weight loss medications, include:

Many people assume that weight loss medications are magic. Weight loss drugs can be excellent tools for decreasing hunger and therefore reducing overall calorie intake, but their effects are not instant and should be combined with a healthy lifestyle approach, including a balanced diet and regular exercise.

People also assume that the injections are painful. The injection is a very small needle that goes just under the skin. It feels like a small pinch, and is quite painless. For the most part, people do great with self-administering GLP-1 injections.

Lastly, many people think that weight loss drugs come with dangerous side effects. Like all medications, there is a risk of side effects, but there are really only three common side effects associated with GLP-1’s, and they are generally mild: nausea, heartburn, and constipation. The benefits of these drugs far outweigh the risks for many, especially when compared to the health risks associated with being overweight. Hims & Hers’ personalized approach means custom treatment for individual needs to minimize these side effects.



Known for its holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness, Hims & Hers is now offering access to GLP-1 injections designed for affordability and effectiveness. These are the four things you should know.

Hims & Hers’ weight loss program is tailored to an individual’s needs and includes customized medication kits or GLP-1 medication, as determined appropriate by the healthcare provider.

The science-backed and doctor-developed program is available 100% online for as little as $199 a month.

Through the app, a licensed healthcare provider will work with you to decide the recommended treatment, plus provide realistic nutritional tips with easy to follow snack and meal ideas.

Hims & Hers takes the safety of each customer very seriously. The pharmacies the brand works with provide sterile, single-use syringes with each GLP-1 shipment, and products are made with active ingredients from FDA regulated suppliers. And, injection medications are shipped in cold packs for temperature control in transit in the summer weather.



For more information, visit hims.com/glp1 or forhers.com/glp1

About Dr. Craig Primack MD, FACP, FAAP, MFOMA

Dr. Craig Primack is the Senior Vice President of Weight Loss at Hims & Hers. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois and subsequently attended medical school at Loyola University — The Stritch School of Medicine. He completed a combined residency in Internal Medicine and in Pediatrics at Banner University- Phoenix, and Phoenix Children's Hospital. He received post-residency training in Obesity Medicine and is one of about 7,000 physicians in the U.S. certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

In 2006, Dr. Primack co-founded Scottdale Weight Loss Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he began practicing full-time obesity medicine. Scottsdale Weight Loss Center has grown since then to six obesity medicine clinicians in four locations around the greater Phoenix Metropolitan area.From 2019–2021, he served as president of the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), a society of over 5,400 clinicians dedicated to clinical obesity medicine. He proudly served on the OMA board from 2010-2024, most recently as ex-officio trustee.

Dr. Primack routinely does media interviews regarding weight loss and regularly speaks around the country educating medical professionals about weight loss and obesity care. He is co-author of the book, “Chasing Diets.”

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Michael O'Donnell

Senior Producer/Director of Technical Services

modonnell@dssimonmedia.com

631-805-6394