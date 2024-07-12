CoinW and Solana Expand Partnerships to Empower Founders’ Villa

Dubai, UAE, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with the Superteam Founders’ Villa, powered by Solana. This collaboration underscores CoinW's dedication to driving innovation within the Solana ecosystem and reaffirms our commitment to enhancing market liquidity.

Three Key Collaborations at Founders’ Villa

The Superteam Founders' Villa is an annual, immersive workshop designed for founders building on Solana. Over a one-month co-living period, founders, developers, venture capitalists, and policymakers collaborate in various workshops, including Pitching Workshop, Dev Workshop, and VC Demo Day, to foster ideas and innovations.

This year, CoinW, a seasoned crypto exchange with a seven-year history and thousands of assets listed, will leverage its cutting-edge research facility to actively participate in project evaluation on Demo Day. Our team of experts will provide guidance on token listings, sharing valuable insights and strategies to enhance projects' tokenomics. Additionally, CoinW's support for the Founders’ Villa extends to the developer community, with a $50,000 prize pool to be awarded to invigorate the hackathon.

This exclusive collaboration will also extend online, with CoinW and Superteam co-hosting a "bounty video" online campaign within their respective communities to enhance brand awareness and mutual impressions.

A New Partnership Milestone Between CoinW and Solana’s Superteam

Notably, this is not the first collaboration between CoinW and Solana’s Superteam. In March of this year, CoinW launched its Expedition Trek at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where Superteam participated as one of the panelists, sharing insights on Web3 education.

Later on, mutual support was fostered between the two parties. In March, CoinW sponsored a Solana hackathon to energize the builder community. Meanwhile, Solana’s Superteam provided hands-on experience in CoinW’s educational program, “CoinW Academy”. Their ongoing collaboration aims to pave the way for mass adoption of Web3, continuously exploring and implementing new initiatives.

Collaborations between blockchains and centralized exchanges have long focused on token listings and liquidity. However, our exclusive partnership with CoinW extends far beyond these aspects. It is our shared vision of democratizing crypto access through strong communities that brought us together. We are excited to have CoinW deeply involved, sharing their insights on listing and regulation based on their extensive local market experience and 10 million user base," says Alex Scott, Member of Solana’s Superteam.

"Solana has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability, re-establishing itself as a top-tier blockchain. Solana's advancements in DePIN, AI, and memecoins (like Bonk and Wif) have secured its position among the top three blockchains. Moreover, Solana’s robust DeFi ecosystem and consumer-friendly applications like Phantom, Solflare, and Jupiter are rivaling those on Ethereum with respect to trading volumes and user experience”, highlights Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW. "We are delighted to partner with Solana to explore future possibilities and drive innovation together."