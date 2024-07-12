Clint Johnston Elected President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation

OTTAWA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clint Johnston, President of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF), has been elected President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) by delegates to the 2024 CTF/FCE Annual General Meeting.



“The value of public education and the people within it must be a universally understood issue across the country, and this requires a strong and unified CTF/FCE,” said Clint. “I firmly believe we are stronger together.”

Clint brings a wealth of education union leadership experience to his new role. Following three years as Local President in Chilliwack, Clint served as the President of the BCTF since 2022, following six years as a Vice-President of the BCTF. Clint also served five years on the CTF/FCE Executive as a Vice-President, from 2018 through 2023. In that role, he represented the CTF/FCE on numerous occasions, including leading the CTF/FCE delegation at the Education International World Congress in July 2019 and participating as a delegate in the 2023 Congress. Clint has led bargaining teams both locally and provincially, providing him with a solid understanding of union and governance issues on a broad scale.

As a leader, Clint is known for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He strives to bring folks together and tackle complex challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. As he notes: “I have the experience, am ready for the hard work ahead, and am proud to represent the collective voices of the CTF/FCE’s provincial and territorial organizations on a national level and connect us all in this shared work.”

All members of the CTF/FCE Executive continue their two-year terms until 2025.

The Canadian Teachers’ Federation

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32-million educators.

Media Contact

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs

Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)

nquintao@ctf-fce.ca

Mobile : 613-606-7809