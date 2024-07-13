Revolutionizing Portable 4K Monitor: Prime Day Deal on INNOCN 27C1U-D

Shenzhen, China, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 13, 2024 – INNOCN , a pioneer in monitor technology, introduces the INNOCN 27C1U-D, a state-of-the-art 27-inch 4K USB-C laptop monitor designed to redefine productivity and entertainment on the go. Tailored for both professionals and enthusiasts, the 27C1U-D combines exceptional visuals with seamless connectivity options.



INNOCN's 27C1U-D offers superior picture and video quality with its advanced IPS panel featuring LED Backlit Technology. Featuring a 3840 x 2160p resolution, 178° wide viewing angle, frameless design, up to 400 nits brightness, and HDR 400 technology, it ensures vibrant colors and smooth image transitions. With robust USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports, the 27C1U-D supports effortless connectivity with laptops, MacBooks, smartphones, tablets, and more. This modern setup eliminates the need for traditional DVI/VGA ports, enhancing convenience and flexibility. Designed for ergonomic comfort, the monitor features swivel, height, and pivot adjustments, including left/right swivel up to 45°, ±5" height adjustment, forward tilt of 5°, backward tilt of 20°, and ±90° pivot. It is also VESA wall mountable (75x75mm), catering to various setup preferences.

The INNOCN 27C1U-D is a plug-and-play solution ideal for home offices, design studios, photo/video editing, and gaming, offering exceptional color performance and viewing experiences. To celebrate Prime Day, INNOCN offers the 27C1U-D at a special price of $219.99, a $130 discount from the regular price of $349.99. Customers can enjoy an additional 5% off the Prime Day price using code 27C1UD4KM, valid exclusively from July 16 to July 17. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer! Purchase the INNOCN 27C1U-D exclusively on amazon.com starting July 16-17, 2024.

Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6PCXZ79

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

