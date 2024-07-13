DevSecOps Market Size Worth US$ 45.93 Billion by 2032 With a CAGR of 24.7%, Due to Increased Demand for Secure Software Development Practices | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevSecOps Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The DevSecOps Market Size was recorded at US$ 6.3 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach US$ 45.93 billion by 2032, with growing at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The growing need for faster and more secure application delivery is responsible for the market's great growth prospects. Cybercrime and rising internet penetration are two more factors that are anticipated to fuel market expansion. In addition, a recent industry study done in 2023 established that the global average of a data breach hit an all-time high of USD 4.35 million, of which 60% of all breaches stemmed from an application weakness. These serious figures are forcing organizations regardless of their size apply DevSecOps practices to their workflows. Thus, with the help of DevSecOps, incorporating security aspects across the SDLC, potential threats are mitigated, cutting down on the costly losses from data breaches and interrupted operations. In addition, the continued migration of businesses and applications to the cloud, 5G deployment, and IoT deployments are likely to increase market share for DevSecOps. According to a 90% growth in cloud spending recorded by the International Data Corporation (IDC) in 2023, the increased usage of cloud-native technologies makes DevSecOps necessary for automating security operations within cloud environments.

By using AI and ML in DevSecOps, organizations have a huge opportunity to enhance their security defense mechanisms by identifying threats early on & streamlining key security operations. Using AI and ML can allow organizations to gain a better understanding of their security landscape, improve threat detection capabilities, and respond faster (and more efficiently) during the need response phase. This reflects a growing adoption of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Entersoft, Dome9, PaloAlto Networks, Qualys, Chef Software, Threat Modeler, Contrast Security, CyberArk, Rough Wave Software, Splunk, 4Armed, Aqua Security, Check Marx, Continuum Security, Whitehat Secunty, Sumologic, Puppetlabs, Algo Sec & Other Players

Recent Developments

Aqua Security , a leading provider of cloud-based security solutions, announced on May 12, 2024 that it is partnering with cybersecurity major Palo Alto Networks to integrate Aqua's DevSecOps platform with Palo's Prisma Cloud cloud security platform Height.

DevSecOps Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 45.93 Billion CAGR CAGR 24.7% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers - With the rising number of cyberattacks and data breaches, organizations are placing a greater emphasis on developing and deploying secure applications.

Segment Analysis

Based on Components, the solution segment led the market with around 60% of the revenue share in 2023.

Security solutions that imply various security tools and platforms embedded in the development life cycle occupy the leading position with a share of nearly 60%. This dominance is a clear indication of the increasing demand for AST and vulnerability scanning across the SDLC. However, services which include consulting, training, and implementation services stand at about 40% of the overall market. This segment targets organizations that may not have the internal talent necessary to extract the complete potential of DevSecOps solutions to underline the significance of personnel with DevSecOps experience.

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment led the market with around 70 percent market share in 2023.

This market is driven by the many advantages offered by the cloud, such as scalability, flexibility, and readily available security features. With cloud-based DevSecOps, companies can deploy applications faster and improve application security by automating information security processes throughout the development lifecycle. For companies with strict regulatory compliance requirements or unwilling to move sensitive data to the cloud, on-premises solutions remain valuable.

DevSecOps Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Service

Professional Services

Manages Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

SME’s

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Lifescience

Government

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the DevSecOps market in 2023 with 42% global market share due to Early and rapid adoption of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), etc. In addition to this, the increasing deployment of DevSecOps solutions in sectors like BFSI, IT & telecom and Retail owing and a rising number data breaches are expected to be two major factors for driving strong growth.

Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. Asia Pacific is home to a number of developing nations, including China and India. Throughout the projection period, demand for DevSecOps is anticipated to rise across all regions because to the growing usage of cloud technologies and the need for IT and business services. Additionally, it is anticipated that the development of strong infrastructural mechanisms, the proliferation of smartphone and tablet usage, the penetration of smart devices, and the integration of digital services would support regional market growth.

Key Takeaways

The DevSecOps market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for integrated security solutions in software development.

The market is witnessing a shift towards cloud-based deployment models, offering enhanced scalability and flexibility for organizations.

Large enterprises are leading the adoption of DevSecOps practices due to their resource capabilities and complex operational needs.

North America dominates the market, but the APAC region is emerging rapidly as businesses embrace digital transformation and seek robust security measures.

