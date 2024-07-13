Pune, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Clothing Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Medical Clothing Market was valued at US$ 85.95 billion in 2023 and anticipated to reach US$ 163.84 billion by 2032 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand for Medical Clothing Market

A number of converging forces have driven unparalleled expansion within the medical clothing market. The increased sensibility for infection prevention and some exiting fabric technology advancements has resulted in a high demand for new, improved protective garments. It highlighted the importance of medical clothing in protecting both healthcare worker and patient; an issue that COVID-19 only served to make more urgent.

The industry places an emphasis on innovation in antimicrobial fabrics, added comfort and functional design elements such as integrated instrument pockets. The creation of copper ion-textiles and wearable sensor technology serve as examples for some fascinating opportunities in medical clothing but it said that dealing with intellectual property and the regulatory environment remains incredibly complex.

The market is complex, but it also has opportunities to grow and make an impact. This USD 5M donation from Careismatic Brands demonstrates their expanding role in global healthcare access. The medical clothing market can be expected to continue its innovation, with increased emphasis on sustainability and even more focus at the patient-level for enhanced care provider safety.





Market Drivers:

Recent outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and influenza pandemics worldwide have raised the national concern about medical apparel playing a role in containing transmission. The fact that RNA viruses can mutate and jump across species means we have to start giving PPE kits like a second skin for our healthcare warriors.

Medical Clothing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 85.95 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 163.84 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.45% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Factors • The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing day by day.

• The resident old age people are growing giving growth to the market

In addition, the growing field of infectious disease research requires medical grade clothing solutions to protect scientists when working with extremely contagious pathogens. Meanwhile, growing public health awareness and rising technologies in medicine are all driving innovation within the medical clothing sector.

Aging population in the world with a higher burden of surgical intervention requiring age-related diseases is another major driver. This has consequently increased the number of surgical procedures which in turn is driving demand for medical clothing garments such as gowns and drapes, thereby stimulating sales.

Furthermore, the occupational risks of healthcare workers like needlesticks for infectious diseases has also warranted an increase in use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Such regulatory requirements, coupled with well-established disease prevention trends attributed to PPE in professional environments drive the medical clothing market forward.

Segmentation Dynamics

Surgical drapes, scrubs and gowns segment is a dominated with 43% market share of medical clothing market in 2023. The increased awareness of infection control and the growing adoption reusable, sustainable options drive growth for this segment.

The disposable segment accounted for a majority share of 72% in the medical clothing market in 2023 due to increased convenience levels offered by these apparels along with cost-effective alternatives and minimal threat associated with infection. The US market is an especially good reflection of this, as nearly 90% of all procedures performed in the country will do so with disposable gowns and drapes.

By End-User, hospitals are the biggest end-users, constituted 64% of medical clothing market in 2023. The growth is fueled by the increasing volume of surgical procedures, expanding patient population and greater healthcare infrastructure spending in key emerging markets.

Medical Clothing Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Surgical Drapes, Scrubs & Gowns

Gloves

Facial Protection

Sterilization Wraps

Protective Apparel

Others

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By End-user

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Physicians’ Offices

Others

Regional Analysis

North America is dominated region of medical clothing market in 2023 held share above 43% collectively. The greater demand in the developed nations for pharmaceutical packaging is driven by extensive health care infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and established industry players. An increased focus on product distribution channels, evidenced in the retail push of Figs Inc., also continues to expansion into retail.

Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa])

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaways Of The Medical Clothing Market

Understanding the market forces enabling or constraining future growth & opportunities.

Comprehensive information on product categories, purchasing behavior and pricing factors that are likely to influence the market growth.

Information about the financial solutions market, portfolios of major competitors as well as various service offerings & offered by key vendors.

Stay updated with new regulations and industry standards in order to comply, and also be proactive against future changes.

