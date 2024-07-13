Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size To Worth USD 90.89 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 7.56%

New York, United States , July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size is to Grow from USD 43.85 Billion in 2023 to USD 90.89 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.56% during the projected period.





Silicone structural glazing is a construction technology that uses high-strength silicone sealants to secure glass or other transparent materials to a building's structural substructure. This technology meets both adhesive and weatherproofing requirements, enabling for seamless integration of glass panels while maintaining structural integrity. Silicone structural glazing is often used in modern architectural design, notably to create sleek and visually appealing building facades, curtain walls, and glass assemblies. The technology offers a variety of benefits, including increased aesthetics, thermal performance, and structural strength. Its implementation results in the creation of modern, energy-efficient, and visually appealing building settings. Silicon structural glazing systems are increasingly being used in high-rise structures due to their ability to provide combined visual flexibility and thermal performance. As worldwide urbanization accelerates, the demand for innovative and efficient facade systems such as silicon structural glazing will increase. Furthermore, the high initial cost of silicon structural glazing systems is a major impediment to their market adoption. Silicon structural glazing requires complex manufacturing and installation procedures and materials, such as high-quality glass and particular silicones that are potentially costly.

The silicone sealant segment dominates the market with the largest market share structural glazing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the silicone structural glazing market is divided into aluminum structural framing, glass panel, silicone sealant, EPDM, and others. Among these, the silicone sealant segment dominates the market with the largest market share structural glazing market during the projected timeframe. Silicone sealants are easy to use straight from the container. They cure when exposed to moisture in the air, making them useful for a variety of applications.

The four-sided structural segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the silicone structural glazing market during the projected timeframe.

The silicone structural glazing market is classified by type into four-sided structural, two-sided structural, slope, stepped glass, U-shaped, total vision systems, and others. Among these, the four-sided structural segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the silicone structural glazing market during the projected timeframe. Four-sided framed glass improves energy efficiency and longevity, as well as the building's exterior appearance. The use of silicone sealer on all four sides of each glass panel results in a sealed and frameless appearance, providing the structure a sleek and modern aspect.

The non-residential segment is predicted to grow the fastest CAGR of the silicone structural glazing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end use, the silicone structural glazing market is divided into residential and non-residential. Among these, the non-residential segment is predicted to grow the fastest CAGR of the silicone structural glazing market during the projected timeframe. The non-residential sector drives the market, with silicon structural glazing becoming extensively utilized in commercial, institutional, and government structures with large-scale installations. This expansion is related to the high demand for silicone structural glazing due to its versatility, durability, and aesthetic appeal, which are particularly desirable in institutional and commercial settings.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the silicone structural glazing market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the silicone structural glazing market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China and India will promote the construction of large-scale commercial and institutional structures, many with glass facades. Furthermore, the growing popularity of modern architectural designs, as well as the rise of the building industry in emerging economies, should keep demand strong.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the silicone structural glazing market during the projected timeframe. The United States and Canada are leaders in the use of innovative technology to improve building efficiency and attractiveness. In this location, severe energy constraints and a strong desire to reduce carbon footprints make silicon structural glazing the preferred choice. The market is also helped by the existence of key industry players who are always innovating in the field, pushing the boundaries of what is attainable with facade engineering.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Silicone Structural Glazing Market include Arkema SA, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Tremco Incorporated, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Bostik, Dymax Corporation, YKK Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., 3M, GE Silicones, Guardian Glass, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited., and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Sika AG drastically widened its market footprint by acquiring PPG Industries' silicone structural glazing branch. This acquisition not only broadens Sika's silicone-based product portfolio but also improves its service offerings in the building and construction industries. Sika AG's integration of PPG Industries' expertise and product line increases its capabilities and reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive structural glazing solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the silicone structural glazing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Material

Aluminum Structural Framing

Glass Panel

Silicone Sealant

EPDM

Others

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Type

Four-sided Structural

Two-sided Structural

Slope

Stepped Glass

U-shaped

Total Vision Systems

Others

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By End Use

Residential

Non-residential

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



