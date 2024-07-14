ValueZone Broadens Trading Scope with New Cryptocurrency Listings

London, UK, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueZone , a leading player in the cryptocurrency exchange market, is pleased to announce significant expansion of its trading platform's offerings with the addition of various new cryptocurrencies. This initiative is designed to provide traders with a wider array of investment opportunities and access to innovative digital assets, enhancing their trading experience and potential for returns.

Expanded Asset Range: The new additions encompass a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to, DeFi tokens, utility tokens, and stablecoins. This expansion is aimed at catering to the evolving needs of modern traders by providing access to a broader spectrum of blockchain technologies and investment opportunities.

Statement from CEO, Adam Carl Waldman: "We are thrilled to broaden the scope of our trading options by introducing more cryptocurrencies to our platform. This development is part of our ongoing effort to adapt to the dynamic market trends and to support the diverse interests of our global user base. At ValueZone, we are committed to enhancing our platform and providing our users with a comprehensive trading environment equipped with a variety of digital assets."

Key Features and Benefits of the Expansion:

Diverse Trading Opportunities: Users of the ValueZone platform will now have access to newer and potentially lucrative markets, allowing them to diversify their portfolios further and explore new trading strategies.

Educational Resources: To aid traders in making informed decisions, ValueZone offers detailed resources and analytical tools tailored to the newly added cryptocurrencies.

Ensured Security and Compliance: All newly listed cryptocurrencies have undergone extensive security verification and compliance checks to maintain the highest standards of trading safety.

Comprehensive Investment Plans:

ValueZone also offers a variety of personalized investment plans to suit various investment styles and goals:

Free Experience Bot: Ideal for beginners, invest $50 for a 1-day duration and earn a total profit of $1.

High Frequency Trading Strategies: For quick gains, invest $100 for 2 days and realize a total profit of $4.

Statistical Arbitrage Strategies: With a $500 investment for 3 days, earn a total profit of $16.50.

Cross Market Arbitrage Strategy: A more complex strategy yielding $126 from a $1,500 investment over 7 days.

Short Term CTA Strategy: For intermediate traders, this plan offers a $390 return on a $3,000 investment over 10 days.

Short Term Alpha Strategy: Advanced traders can invest $5,000 for 15 days to receive $1,050 in total profits.

"These meticulously designed plans and our new trading bots will allow our users to engage with the crypto market more effectively, enhancing their potential for earning passive income through our platform," Waldman added.

Future Plans: Looking forward, ValueZone is committed to continuous growth and will be regularly evaluating additional cryptocurrencies for inclusion on its platform based on user interest and market developments. The platform is also dedicated to technological enhancements to ensure a seamless and efficient trading experience.

The introduction of new cryptocurrencies to ValueZone’s trading platform marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide a versatile and enriching trading environment. By continuously expanding its offerings, ValueZone aims to attract a broader audience of traders and to foster an active and engaging trading community.

For more information about how to get started with ValueZone and make the most of the crypto summer, visit https://valuezone.ai or use media contacts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.