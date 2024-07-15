Global Industrial Enzymes Growth Opportunities: Sustainability Focus Will Drive Adoption Across All Industrial Applications While Biofuel Processing Will Present Significant Future Growth Potential

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Enzymes Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the use of enzymes in industrial applications. Enzymes are used as formulation ingredients in home care products to aid in some of the key cleaning functions. Enzymes catalyze several industrial processes, and of these, processing industries have been separated out from the chemical processes that involve the synthesis of various chemicals and chemical intermediates.
Chemical intermediates are often used in various applications that include pharmaceutical, feed, food, and personal care. In this analysis, process industries such as textile, pulp and paper, and biofuel are discussed in detail whereas other processes such as ceramic manufacturing, plastic recycling, waste management, and oilfield processes have been collectively discussed under the "other processes" segment.
The study discusses dynamics across three main end application segments - process industries, chemical processing, and home care products - to assess the opportunities for enzymes. The use of different types of enzymes and the functions they perform in different processes are also discussed in detail. Regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) are detailed.
The study aims to capture the key competitive aspects and digital technologies impacting the industrial enzymes sector. Key consolidation trends and M&A activities are highlighted. The value chain and various types of stakeholders in the industrial enzymes ecosystem are covered in the analysis.
This study will complement an existing report on food enzymes (K673: Global Food Enzymes). An overarching question is: What, if any, are the synergies between enzymes used in food, pharma, and industrial applications?
Key Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Enzyme Immobilization for Cost and Performance Improvement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enabling Digital Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Enzymes Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Enzyme Application Universe
- Segmentation by Application
- Segmentation by Type
- Key Competitors
- Key Competitors in Process Industries Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain: Merchant vs. Captive Market
- Value Chain: Merchant vs. Captive Market - Company Ecosystem
- Spotlight on Artificial Enzymes
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enzymes for Home Care Products Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction: Enzymes for Home Care Products
- Types of Enzymes for Home Care Products
- Forecast Assumptions: Enzymes for Home Care Products
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Product Mapping: Enzymes for Home Care Products
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Processing Enzymes Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction: Processing Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Growth Metrics: Textile Processing Enzymes
- Introduction: Enzymes for Textile Processing
- Types of Enzymes for Textile Processing
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Product Mapping: Enzymes for Textile Processing
- Growth Metrics: Paper & Pulp Processing Enzymes
- Introduction: Paper & Pulp Processing Enzymes
- Enzymes in Pulp Processing
- Enzymes in Paper Processing
- Key Processes for Enzymes in Pulp & Paper Manufacturing
- Types of Enzymes for Paper & Pulp Processing
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Product Mapping: Paper & Pulp Processing Enzymes
- Growth Metrics: Biofuel Processing Enzymes
- Introduction: Biofuel Processing Enzymes
- Types of Biofuel Processing Enzymes
- Forecast Assumptions: Biofuel Processing Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Product Mapping: Biofuel Processing Enzymes
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Metrics: Other Process Enzymes
- Introduction: Other Process Enzymes
- Forecast Assumptions: Other Process Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chemical Processing Enzymes Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction: Enzymes for Chemical Processing
- Types of Enzymes for Chemical Processing
- Forecast Assumptions: Chemical Processing Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Enzyme Type
- Forecast Analysis by Enzyme Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Product Mapping: Chemical Processing Enzymes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b913se
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.