Global Industrial Enzymes Growth Opportunities: Sustainability Focus Will Drive Adoption Across All Industrial Applications While Biofuel Processing Will Present Significant Future Growth Potential

This study analyses the use of enzymes in industrial applications. Enzymes are used as formulation ingredients in home care products to aid in some of the key cleaning functions. Enzymes catalyze several industrial processes, and of these, processing industries have been separated out from the chemical processes that involve the synthesis of various chemicals and chemical intermediates.

Chemical intermediates are often used in various applications that include pharmaceutical, feed, food, and personal care. In this analysis, process industries such as textile, pulp and paper, and biofuel are discussed in detail whereas other processes such as ceramic manufacturing, plastic recycling, waste management, and oilfield processes have been collectively discussed under the "other processes" segment.



The study discusses dynamics across three main end application segments - process industries, chemical processing, and home care products - to assess the opportunities for enzymes. The use of different types of enzymes and the functions they perform in different processes are also discussed in detail. Regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) are detailed.

The study aims to capture the key competitive aspects and digital technologies impacting the industrial enzymes sector. Key consolidation trends and M&A activities are highlighted. The value chain and various types of stakeholders in the industrial enzymes ecosystem are covered in the analysis.



This study will complement an existing report on food enzymes (K673: Global Food Enzymes). An overarching question is: What, if any, are the synergies between enzymes used in food, pharma, and industrial applications?

