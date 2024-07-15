ISTANBUL, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 15, 2024.

OKX Türkiye to Host 'Alpha Traders Summit' in Istanbul on July 18

OKX Türkiye is excited to host the 'Alpha Traders Summit,' scheduled to take place on July 18 at Feriye Lokantasi in Istanbul. This event aims to bring together alpha traders and the leading minds in the crypto trading space to share their insights and strategies.



Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable knowledge from key players in the crypto trading space, including the OKX product team, trading KOLs, the TradingView team and various project founders. These experts will provide deep dives into market trends, risk mitigation techniques and trading strategies, enabling participants to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of crypto trading.

In addition, the summit will feature sessions designed to equip attendees with actionable strategies to manage risk and optimize their portfolios. Key panel topics include:

Navigating Market Volatility in Crypto: Risk Mitigation Techniques and Hedging Strategies Building a Diversified Crypto Portfolio: Asset Allocation and Risk Management Strategies Streamlining Your Trading Strategy with Signal Bot: OKX & TradingView Integration

Further details can be found in the event's registration page.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

