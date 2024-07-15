Global Light Rail Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by $3.4 Billion to 2030 - Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Transportation Expands Market

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Rail - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Light Rail is estimated at US$10.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Environmental consciousness is also shaping public transport trends, with an increasing number of individuals opting for public or shared transport solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. Light rail systems, in particular, are gaining popularity due to their lower emissions compared to other forms of public transport.

Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain is set to improve the performance and reliability of light rail systems, enhancing service quality and operational efficiency. Innovations in IoT and blockchain technology are especially crucial in evolving railway operations, offering new levels of automation, security, and efficiency, which contribute to the overall sustainability and effectiveness of urban transportation networks.



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bombardier Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urbanization & Increasing Investment in Transport Infrastructure Development Drives Light Rail Market Growth

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Transportation Expands Addressable Market

Government Initiatives and Funding Strengthen Business Case for Light Rail Projects

Growing Focus on Reducing Traffic Congestion Spurs Light Rail Adoption

Advances in Electrification Propel Light Rail Market

Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources in Light Rail, a Key Trend in the Market

