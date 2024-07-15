Global Fermenters Strategic Business Report 2024: Expansion of the Biofuel Industry, Innovations in F&B, Shift Towards Sustainable Industrial Practices Driving Robust Growth - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fermenters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fermenters is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the fermenters market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements, such as the development of automated and digitally integrated fermenters, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and precision of fermentation processes, making them more viable for various industrial applications. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine has expanded the addressable market for fermenters, as they are essential for the production of high-quality therapeutic products. Consumer behavior trends, including the rising preference for bio-based and sustainable products, have further propelled market growth.

The expansion of the biofuel industry, driven by the global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and achieving energy independence, has also played a crucial role in market expansion. Furthermore, the food and beverage industry`s continuous innovation in product offerings and the growing popularity of fermented foods and beverages have sustained demand for fermenters. Overall, the convergence of technological innovation, increasing healthcare needs, and a shift towards sustainable industrial practices is driving robust growth in the fermenters market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automatic Fermenters segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Semi-Automatic Fermenters segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $400.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $480.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Applikon Biotechnology BV, BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Fermenters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry Spurs Demand for Fermenters

Expanding Use of Fermentation in Food and Beverage Industry Accelerates Market Growth

Advances in Fermentation Technology Strengthen Business Case for Fermenters

Rising Popularity of Probiotics and Functional Foods Generates Demand for Industrial Fermenters

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Production Methods Drives Adoption of Fermenters

Escalating Demand for Biofuels Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Fermenters

Innovations in Fermentation Processes Impact the Market

Enhanced Capabilities of Fermenters Boosts Market Opportunities

Increased Investment in Biotech Startups Generates Demand for Advanced Fermenters

Adoption of Single-Use Fermenters Strengthens Business Case for Fermenter Manufacturers

Technological Integration and Automation in Fermentation Processes Propel Market Growth

Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical Production Facilities Throws Spotlight on Fermenters

Increasing Application of Fermentation in Agricultural Biotechnology Drives Demand

Escalating Demand for Bioplastics Strengthens Business Case for Fermenters

Adoption of Precision Fermentation Techniques Propels Growth in the Market

Expansion of the Global Biomanufacturing Network Generates Opportunities for Fermenter Producers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 18 Featured)

Applikon Biotechnology BV

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Bioengineering AG

CerCell ApS

Electrolab Biotech Limited

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GEA Group AG

Pierre Guerin SAS

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zeta Holding GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfartj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment