Global Glucosamine Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 from $1.1 Billion in 2023 - Emerging Markets and Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucosamine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Glucosamine is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth of the glucosamine market is driven by several key factors. Technological advancements in supplement manufacturing have enabled the production of higher quality and more effective glucosamine products. Innovations in delivery systems have improved the bioavailability and absorption of glucosamine, making it more appealing to a broader consumer base. There is a growing trend towards self-care and preventative health measures, with more consumers proactively maintaining health and wellness through supplements like glucosamine.

Additionally, the aging global population is increasing the demand for supplements that support joint health and mobility. Marketing efforts have expanded the target demographics to include not only the elderly but also younger individuals, such as athletes and physically active people. Increased consumer education about the benefits of glucosamine, along with a favorable regulatory environment that makes these supplements easily accessible over the counter, further supports its adoption.

Finally, the economic accessibility of glucosamine supplements, being relatively affordable and widely available, makes them an attractive option for those seeking joint health support. These factors collectively drive the growth and widespread adoption of glucosamine supplements, reflecting advancements in technology, changing consumer behaviors, and evolving market dynamics.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nutritional Supplements Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Food & Beverages Application segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $287.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.4% CAGR to reach $427.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mahtani Chitosan Pvt. Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Glucosamine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Joint Health Issues

Growth of the Aging Population and Associated Health Concerns

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods

Advancements in Glucosamine Production and Extraction Technologies

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Glucosamine Market

Government Regulations and Standards for Glucosamine Products

Expansion of Glucosamine Applications in Sports Nutrition

Development of Vegan and Non-Shellfish Glucosamine Alternatives

Consumer Preferences for Natural and Safe Health Supplements

Role of Glucosamine in Enhancing Joint Mobility and Pain Relief

Market Penetration of Glucosamine in Animal Health and Veterinary Applications

Influence of Technological Innovations on Glucosamine Efficacy

Growth of Glucosamine in the Global Nutraceuticals Market

Challenges Related to Raw Material Supply and Pricing Volatility

Emerging Markets and Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Future Trends and Innovations in Glucosamine Product Development

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 11 Featured)

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mahtani Chitosan Pvt. Ltd.

Panvo Organics Pvt., Ltd.

Wellable Marine Biotech Holding Ltd.

Yangzhou Rixing Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Yantai Dongcheng Beifang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Aoxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7bxi4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment