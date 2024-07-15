Global Flow Meters Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 with Coverage of 250+ Major Players Including ABB, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corp, and Yokogawa Electric

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flow Meters is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Additionally, the diversification of flow meter applications is driving market growth. While traditional industries like oil and gas remain strong consumers, emerging markets such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring are increasingly relying on flow meters. The growing focus on clean energy has spurred demand for flow meters in hydrogen production and distribution, while pharmaceutical companies are investing in precise flow control for the production of high-quality medications.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Differential Pressure (DP) Flow Meters segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Positive Displacement (PD) Flow Meters segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Flow Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Industrial Automation Spurs Demand for Advanced Flow Meters

Rising Adoption of Smart Water Management Systems Propels Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Flow Meter Design and Functionality Accelerate Market Dynamics

Product Innovations and Customization Strengthen Business Case for Flow Meter Adoption

Expanding Use of Flow Meters in Oil and Gas Industry Sustains Market Growth

Government Initiatives and Investments in Infrastructure Development Spur Market Expansion

Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive and Remote Monitoring Solutions Drives Demand

Rising Awareness and Implementation of IoT-Enabled Flow Meters Generate Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Flow Meters in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries Propels Market Growth

Focus on Reducing Operational Costs and Improving Process Efficiency Drives Demand for Flow Meters

Influence of Digitalization and Industry 4.0 Expands Market Reach

Increasing Preference for Customized and Application-Specific Flow Meters Generates Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 256 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o65ywe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment