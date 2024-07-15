Global Large Diameter Plastic Pipes Industry Research 2023-2030 with Coverage of 30+ Major Players Including Advanced Drainage Systems, Egeplast, and Finolex Industries

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Diameter Plastic Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Large Diameter Plastic Pipes is estimated at 7.5 Million Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 9.9 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth and adoption of large diameter plastic pipes are driven by several factors. The global demand for efficient water management solutions, driven by increasing water scarcity and the need for robust agricultural irrigation systems, underscores the necessity for reliable water conveyance and sewage treatment infrastructures that large diameter plastic pipes provide. Urbanization and infrastructure expansion necessitate the development of new water systems, sewage networks, and drainage facilities to support growing urban populations, with plastic pipes being particularly advantageous due to their cost-efficiency and ease of installation.

Additionally, technological advancements that integrate smart sensors into pipe systems for real-time monitoring and the shift towards trenchless construction methods underscore the evolving nature of large diameter plastic pipe applications. These advancements enhance the functionality and energy efficiency of pipe systems, contributing to their growing popularity in modern infrastructure projects, making them indispensable in the development of resilient and efficient utilities.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the HDPE Pipes segment, which is expected to reach 6.5 Million Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The PVC Pipes segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 2.0 Million Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.8% CAGR to reach 1.6 Million Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Egeplast A. S, Finolex Industries Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 7.5 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 9.9 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Large Diameter Plastic Pipes - An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

HDPE Pipes to Register Strong Gains

PVC Pipes Record Steady Growth

Emerging Markets Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Large Diameter Plastic Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trenchless Technology Boosts Demand for Plastic LDPs

PVC - The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities

Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Marine Pipelines - A Growing Market

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Growing Application in Oil and Gas Supply to Entail Demand

PE Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Gas Distribution Pipelines

Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Increasing Demand for Infrastructure Development Projects

Rising Adoption of Large Diameter Plastic Pipes in Wastewater Management

Shifting Preferences Towards Lightweight and Corrosion-Resistant Materials

