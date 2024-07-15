North America's DevOps Market 2024-2031: Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Country

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America DevOps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America DevOps Market is projected witness market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The US market dominated the North America DevOps Market by Country in 2023, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of$10.34 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 20.1% during 2024-2031. Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during 2024-2031.



The adoption of DevOps practices has become increasingly prevalent across industries worldwide, driven by its ability to enhance agility, streamline processes, and foster collaboration between development and operations teams. DevOps enables organizations to accelerate software development and deployment cycles.



Additionally, by automating repetitive tasks, integrating continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines, and leveraging infrastructure as code (IaC), teams can release software updates more frequently and reliably.



As the ICT sector in Canada evolves and embraces digital transformation, organizations are under pressure to innovate rapidly and deliver digital services more efficiently. DevOps practices enable these organizations to achieve continuous integration and delivery, automate processes, and improve collaboration between development and operations teams. This increased adoption of digital transformation initiatives directly boosts the demand for DevOps methodologies and tools. As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), Canada has a strong homegrown technology sector. There are over 43,200 companies in the Canadian ICT sector.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Broadcom, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Atlassian Corporation PLC

Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)

Market Report Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Monitoring & Performance Management Delivery& Operations Management Lifecycle Management Analytics Other Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

