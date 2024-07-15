Clearwave Fiber Celebrates Grand Opening of New Customer Experience Center in Hinesville, GA

Savannah, GA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinesville, GA – July 15, 2024 – Clearwave Fiber is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Customer Experience Center in Hinesville, Ga. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon on Thursday, July 18, at 1067 W. Oglethorpe Highway, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its valued customers. During the event, Clearwave Fiber will make a special presentation to SD Gunner Fund, a local nonprofit whose mission is to assist veterans, first responders and special needs children through the training and coordinated adoption of service animals.



Clearwave Fiber is pleased to partner with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce for this special event. This collaboration underscores a shared dedication to the Hinesville community and support of local businesses.

“Clearwave Fiber is proud to be an integral part of the Liberty County business community. We’ve enjoyed a long history here, and work diligently to support our local businesses,” said John Robertson, Clearwave Fiber’s Vice President of Commercial Sales. “Our mission is to provide Hinesville residents and businesses, along with local governments and medical facilities, a fast and reliable Internet network they can rely on.”

Since 2015, the company has enabled Fiber Internet in more than 7,000 locations in Hinesville, more than 2,000 in 2024 alone, and is on track to build 2,000 more by the end of the year. Clearwave Fiber serves almost 1,000 Hinesville residents and more than 100 Hinesville businesses.

“We’ve been privileged to serve Hinesville businesses and residents for nearly ten years and this community is particularly close to our hearts. There’s no better place to open our first Clearwave Fiber Customer Experience Center,” said Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead. “The continued expansion of our residential fiber network and opening of this center directly reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our Hinesville area customers.”



Designed to enhance customer interactions, the new Clearwave Fiber Customer Experience Center will offer a welcoming environment where residents can learn more about fiber technology and services, ask questions, and receive personalized, face-to-face assistance from a local Clearwave Fiber agent.



The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and explore the new center.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 18

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 1067 W. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313

Refreshments: Light refreshments will be served

Special Presentation: SD Gunner Fund





About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 15,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



CONTACT: pr@clearwavefiber.com

Attachment