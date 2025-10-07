Clearwave Fiber STEM Community Event Brings LEGO Fun and Girl Scouts Grand to Lake City

Lake City, FL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber hosted the Brick Builders’ Bash, a free LEGO®-themed community event held recently at Alligator Lake Park in Lake City, FL. The event brought together families, local leaders and nonprofit organizations to celebrate STEM education, creativity and community engagement.

The event featured interactive LEGO® building stations, a collaborative build challenge, and a creative competition with prizes including LEGO® sets. Families also enjoyed a photo booth, party favors and refreshments.

Adding to the excitement, the Lake City Fire Department participated with its newest fire truck on-site, giving children a hands-on look at firefighting equipment and a chance to meet local first responders — a highlight for many young attendees.

A key moment of the event was the presentation of a technology grant from Clearwave Fiber to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, supporting expanded access to STEM learning opportunities for girls in Lake City and surrounding communities.

“Clearwave Fiber is proud to support organizations like the Girl Scouts that are making a real impact in the lives of young people,” said Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Clearwave Fiber. “This event was a perfect example of how technology, creativity and community can come together to inspire the next generation.”

The grant was enthusiastically received by local Girl Scout leadership, who emphasized the value it brings to future programming. “Girl Scouts of Gateway Council is extremely grateful for this donation from Clearwave Fiber,” said Madeline Rodriguez, Girl Scouts Membership Manager. “It will be exciting to plan STEM events for our Girl Scouts here in Lake City and hopefully future Girl Scouts, as well.”

Ms. Rodriguez had a table at the event to provide information about scouting and to recruit future Girl Scouts. Representatives from Columbia County Makerspace also had a booth to share information about their organization, and Italian Ice by Alice also provided complimentary cool treats to attendees.

The event also drew praise from city leadership for its community impact and support of digital access.

“I really appreciate having the choice of Fiber Internet in our market — not just as a consumer, but as an elected official who wants the best for our community,” said Lake City Mayor Noah Walker. “What stands out even more is Clearwave Fiber’s commitment to engaging with the community on a personal level. Hosting events like this shows they’re not just here to provide service — they’re here to be part of Lake City.”

The Brick Builders’ Bash is part of Clearwave Fiber’s broader mission to promote digital equity, youth empowerment and technological access in the communities it serves. By investing in local partnerships and STEM-focused initiatives, the company aims to help build a stronger, more connected future.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

