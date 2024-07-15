CHAR Technologies Joins the Ontario Forest Industries Association (OFIA)

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is proud to announce its membership in the Ontario Forest Industries Association (OFIA). Founded in 1943, the OFIA is a provincial trade association whose members sustainably manage over 30 million hectares of public and private forests in Ontario.



The OFIA is a stronghold of diverse members, including lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, bioproducts, and forest managers. This membership provides CHAR Tech with an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and address the renewable energy needs of Ontario’s forest sector. Using its high-temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology, CHAR Tech can convert forestry wood waste into valuable bioenergy products such as biocarbon and renewable natural gas (RNG). Repurposing wood waste residuals into bioenergy can also lesson the impact of wildfires, protecting our forests and communities.

“We are very excited to join the Ontario Forest Industries Association (OFIA),” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. “The organization’s focus on climate change mitigation and a net-zero economy aligns with our vision of driving waste-to-energy solutions. Being part of this vast network allows us to work closely with forestry organizations, identify their renewable energy needs, and provide innovative solutions for forest waste management.”

OFIA’s President & CEO, Ian Dunn, adds, “We are thrilled to welcome CHAR Technologies to the OFIA. Their advanced technology and expertise in developing bioenergy will significantly contribute to the OFIA’s mission. By including innovative companies like CHAR Tech, we are creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing, ultimately improving the resilience of our forests and the competitiveness of our sector.”

