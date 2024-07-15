By 2034, Non-Meat Ingredients Market Share Will Reach USD 69.0 Billion, at 4.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study concludes that the global non-meat ingredients market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 41.5 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 69.0 Billion by 2034.

Non-Meat Ingredients Market Report Overview

A meat alternative is sometimes referred to as plant-based meat, faux meat, or fake meat. This is a consumed food product instead of meat, manufactured with vegetarianism or veganism ingredients. Most meat alternatives strive to replicate some of the chemical, texture, flavor, and appearance properties of specific kinds of meat. Examples of plant-and fungus-based alternatives produced with soy are tofu, tempeh, and textured vegetable protein, though they can also be prepared from wheat gluten, as with seitan, and pea protein.

Tissue engineering and precision fermentation processes are two such specifications used for deriving alternative sources of proteins. In tissue engineering, stem cells are grown on organic or artificial scaffolds, whereas in the process of precision fermentation, used is done by a single-cell organism that produces target proteins. A scaffold material could be anything like animal-based proteins, synthetic polymers, plant-derived biomaterials, or self-assembling polypeptides. In scaffold-free processes, no scaffold is used, which primarily encourages cell aggregation, and in this 3D scaffold-based method, a certain structural environment is offered for cellular proliferation. The appeal of meat analogs today extends to non-vegetarians, flexitarians in search of sustainability in dietary patterns, and even adherents to religious and cultural dietary prohibitions who seek a vegetarian or vegan option.

Competitive Landscape:

The Non-Meat Ingredients Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Demand from Fast-Food Chains Has Increased

One of the major factors that will fuel the growth of the non-meat ingredients market is the rapidly rising demand from fast-food chains. Processed meat products are basically from the menu items of these chains; they include sausages, nuggets, and burger patties. Flavoring agents, binders, fillers, and texturizing agents are some of the types of non-meat substances used for enhancing the sensory properties, cohesiveness, and texture of such processed meat products. The fast-food sector is increasingly demanding non-meat products to continue raising customer expectations while at the same time maintaining quality as consumers seek meal options that do not compromise taste and texture. These customized non-meat ingredients help fast-food chains achieve specific flavor profiles, textures, and appearance besides their primary function of ensuring the shelf life, thus assuring the food safety of the processed meat products fast-food businesses use.

Innovations in Food Processing Technology

AI and big data analytics are some of the critical drivers that will enable food manufacturers to personalize and target non-meat products and enhance their operations. Various food-tech companies, such as Ento, search for alternative protein sources—like insects—to obtain high-nutrient, high-value components. While the attention is on plant-based, cell-based, and fermentation-derived ingredients, all addressing ethical and environmental issues with meat, the market for non-meat components broadens out.

Market Trends:

Innovations in food technology

Food scientists have developed plant-based dishes that are quite similar in texture, flavor, and nutritional value to that of meat. Hybrid and meat-substituted products are now more appealing and of better quality. Novel plant-based proteins are created where the fibrous structure of the meat is replicated, and authentic meat flavors are produced through natural flavor compounds. Advancements in shear cells and high-moisture extrusion technologies make the production of more realistic meat substitutes possible, opening new channels for non-meat ingredients and giving consumers what they want—products that translate into great taste.

Segmentation:

Non-Meat Ingredients Market is segmented based on Source, Ingredient, Product Type, and Region.

Source Insights

Plant-based diets corner the lion's share of the plant market. Some of the sub-segments that have an impact on the texture and functionality of the meat include soy, wheat, peas, mycoprotein, starches, flours, and dietary fibers. Animal-based dairy products represent egg products and milk protein concentrate. Application of gelling and thickening agents such as methylcellulose and carrageenan takes place in scanty measures.

Ingredient Insights

Non-meat products require binders, extenders, and fillers. Starches and hydrocolloids are binder materials with textural properties that provide a feel similar to flesh. Extenders like wheat, maize, and tapioca starch increase volume without contributing flavor or texture. The other end of the scale has fillers like oats and bamboo fiber that add bulk, and mouthfeel, but no flavor. Flavoring agents improve smell and taste, such as enzymes, extracts, and natural flavors. When it comes to coloring additives, natural food coloring, and beet juice powder can make it look appealing. Salts and preservatives, such as citric acid and sodium chloride, allow safety and increase shelf life.

Product Type Insights

Nonmeat ingredients in a lot of meat products, such as fresh processed meat, raw-cooked meat, pre-cooked meat, fermented sausages, and curried and dried meat, exist with their plant-based counterparts. It improves texture and cohesion, thus guaranteeing the quality found in ground pork patties. In addition, non-meat ingredients are sought after for binding purposes, enhancing yield, as well as to enhance texture in precooked meats. Even though they are less likely to contain starches and flour, binders such as soy protein concentrate still come in handy for the case of fermented sausages. Other examples of non-meat ingredients are nitrites and carrageenan, which equal their importance in the curing and drying stages so that meats remain fresh for some time longer.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Tesco introduced a new vegetarian range called Root and Soul, focusing on vegetables, grains, and seeds. The range is available in stores and online, catering to flexitarians, vegans, and vegetarians. The menu includes vegan-friendly dishes like layered salads and vegetable-filled dishes with dips. The in-house chefs used restaurant-inspired cooking techniques like open roasting, pickling, and charring to create innovative meat-free meal options.

In June 2020, Essentia Protein Solutions revealed plans to add a new functional hybrid to its product portfolio. Pork and pea protein will be beneficial ingredients in these new goods. With this product, the company hopes to appeal to consumers who want to switch to a mostly plant-based diet but still desire meat's nutritional and sensory benefits.

Regional Insights

North America: The region is perceived to be a mature market because of the growing vegan and vegetarian population with a significant focus on health and wellbeing. This region dominated and continues to dominate, with the presence of key non-meat ingredient manufacturers and an infrastructure well-developed for plant-based food manufacturing.

The region is perceived to be a mature market because of the growing vegan and vegetarian population with a significant focus on health and wellbeing. This region dominated and continues to dominate, with the presence of key non-meat ingredient manufacturers and an infrastructure well-developed for plant-based food manufacturing. Asia Pacific: The region holds the fastest-growing market, fostered by its large, youthful population, an increase in disposable income, and a growing awareness of healthy eating. Governmental support in favor of sustainable food solutions and growing acceptance of plant-based alternatives are some other factors expected to continue fueling industry growth.

