Axonius Continues C-Suite Expansion with Two New Appointments

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced the appointment of Nick Degnan as Axonius’ first ever Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Rob Casselman as Axonius’ first ever Chief Customer Officer (CCO).



This announcement comes during a critical period of growth at Axonius. The company announced a new Chief Marketing Officer and new Chief Financial Officer in May of this year, which followed the company’s $200M in a Series E extension round in March and $100M ARR milestone in late 2023.

“It has been a historic year for Axonius. I’m excited to continue the momentum by bringing on Rob as our first Chief Customer Officer, and by naming Nick as our first Chief Revenue Officer. With the deeper customer focus that Rob will bring and that Nick has demonstrated, we will enhance the customer journey and continue to deliver value for our customers,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius.

Formerly Axonius’ Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales, Degnan has leveraged his 10+ years as a sales leader to build and rapidly scale global sales and channel teams. Over the past 18 months in his role as SVP of Sales, Degnan played an integral role in deepening customer relationships and strengthening our regional alignment, all of which were instrumental in Axonius’ road to $100M ARR last year.

“My time at Axonius has been incredible, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our team and our customers in this new capacity,” said Nick Degnan, CRO of Axonius. “We have the best team possible working together for our growth and our customers’ success, and I know we are well-positioned to continue winning in this market.”

Casselman joins Axonius from Zscaler where he most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Solutions Consulting where he led a 600 person team. He also has prior roles at Cisco Meraki, where he was most recently Vice President of Sales. He will work closely with Nick Degnan to deepen customer segmentation and optimize the Axonius sales team.

“I’ve worked with many cybersecurity and technology organizations and Axonius is truly unique in its capabilities and approach,” said Rob Casselman, CCO of Axonius. “Cybersecurity is a rapidly evolving space and you need to have a finger on the pulse of what your customers need, often before they do. The Axonius team is in a great position to take advantage of its growing technology platform and enable its customers to do amazing things. I’m excited to be a part of it and contribute to the continued success of Axonius as well as its customers and partners.”

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world. To book a demo or start a free trial, visit Axonius.com .