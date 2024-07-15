How to Keep Your Pets Cool During the Dog Days of Summer

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dog days of summer are here, bringing scorching temperatures and heat-related safety hazards that put our four-legged friends at risk.



“Unlike humans, our pets do not sweat and cannot regulate temperatures as efficiently as we do,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “That makes dogs especially vulnerable to heat stroke and other dangerous symptoms, which can be fatal.”

“This summer, we’ve already seen extreme heat and natural disasters cause widespread power outages across the country,” she added. “Make a plan for keeping yourself and your pets safe and comfortable during an unexpected outage.”

American Humane is sharing more veterinarian-approved tips to keep pets happy and healthy this summer:

Adjust exercise time: Try to take your pets on their walks in the mornings or evenings when it is not as hot outside. Limit their time outside during high temperatures because your pet is outside in dangerous circumstances.

Check the pavement: Check the pavement with the back of your hand. If it is too hot, get your pet shoes to protect their paws or carry them to a patch of grass.

Know if your pet is high-risk: Some breeds, as well as elderly and overweight dogs, are at high risk for overheating. Talk to your veterinarian to see if your pet qualifies.

Check for signs of dehydration: If you gently pinch your dog's skin near its shoulder and the skin goes back into place, your dog is hydrated. If the skin stays pinched or returns slowly, your dog is dehydrated and should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.

Be aware for signs of heat stroke: Signs of heat stroke in pets include excessive panting, lethargy, stumbling, dark or bright red tongue or gums, bloody diarrhea or vomiting, and seizures. If your pet shows these signs, take them to the vet immediately.

Do not leave your pet in a car: Leaving a pet in a car for even a brief period can have a deadly outcome. If you see a distressed dog inside a parked car on a warm day, immediately call your local animal control or law enforcement for help and stay with the animal until help arrives.

Temporary relief: Apply cool water to your pet's skin with a bath hose or sponge. Allow your pet to drink cool water in small doses; if your pet drinks a lot of water in a short amount of time, it could get sick.

About American Humane:

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org , follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

