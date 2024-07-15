Global Pipeline Pigging Services Market Worth $14,954.87 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global pipeline pigging services market size is predicted to grow from USD 9,460.19 million in 2023 to USD 14,954.87 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What are Pipeline Pigging Services?

Pipeline pigging is a notion in pipeline preservation that includes the usage of gadgets known as pigs, which clean pipelines and are competent to inspect pipeline conditions. This procedure is executed without certainly intervening in the passage of commodity in the pipe. Pipeline pigs are utilized in an assortment of varied industries involving oil and gas, lube oil, chemical plants, and hygienic applications such as pharmaceutical and food. Choosing the precise pipeline pig for a specific application needs substantial participation, something that Inline offers. The pipeline pig is thrust into the pipe utilizing a pig trap, which is normally enormous, to help the clinging pig. A homogenous pig trap or receiver is situated at the termination of the pipe to obtain a pig once it has traversed the length of the pipeline.

The growing demand for energy conveyance frameworks is pushing the growth of the market. As energy intake perseveres to escalate globally, there is an enhanced requirement to convey oil, gas, and other fluids productively and safely. The pipeline pigging services market serves as a crucial constituent of this framework, offering an economical and eco-friendly means of conveyance, but to guarantee the seamless functioning of these pipelines, structured preservation, and scrutiny are a must.

Pipeline Pigging Services Market Report Attributes:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 9460.19 million Market value in 2032 USD 14954.87 million CAGR 5.2% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Several elements including increasing constraint from governments and administrative bodies to guarantee secure and safe conveyance of oil and gas are driving the market for pipeline pigging services.

The market is primarily segmented based on services, application, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest pipeline pigging services market share.

Pipeline Pigging Services Market Key Players:

American Pipeline Solutions

Applus+

Baker Hughes Company

Dexon Technology PLC

LIN SCAN

MISTRAS Group

Pigtek Ltd.

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Energy Transportation Infrastructure : The demand for an energy conveyance framework instantly interprets a rise in the requirement for pipeline pigging services. As pipelines become old and encounter provocations such as abrasion, deposit escalation, and probity problems, the need for pigging services becomes even more conspicuous; firms functioning in the energy sectors depend on pigging to augment the longevity of their pipelines and curtail functional confusion.

: The demand for an energy conveyance framework instantly interprets a rise in the requirement for pipeline pigging services. As pipelines become old and encounter provocations such as abrasion, deposit escalation, and probity problems, the need for pigging services becomes even more conspicuous; firms functioning in the energy sectors depend on pigging to augment the longevity of their pipelines and curtail functional confusion. Application in End-Use Industries : The growing supplication of pipeline pigging services covering several end-use industries, especially oil and gas, has led to their escalated demand. Pipelines are the principal mode of conveyance for oil and gas, and guaranteeing their probity and productivity is important for the seamless operations of these industries. Thus, firms are funding pipeline pigging services to optimize their functioning and decrease downtime, supporting the pipeline pigging services market growth.

: The growing supplication of pipeline pigging services covering several end-use industries, especially oil and gas, has led to their escalated demand. Pipelines are the principal mode of conveyance for oil and gas, and guaranteeing their probity and productivity is important for the seamless operations of these industries. Thus, firms are funding pipeline pigging services to optimize their functioning and decrease downtime, supporting the pipeline pigging services market growth. Pressure from the Government: The pressure from governments and administrative organizations has caused escalated demand for pipeline pigging services as firms look towards maintaining and observing their pipelines to prohibit mishaps and conform with directives.

Challenges:

The escalated commencing funding needed for pigging instruments remains a prominent restraint in the market, notably hampering market approach and augmentation. Primarily, the price linked with obtaining restricted pigging instruments such as smart pigs or cleaning pigs comprises a notable fiscal load for firms looking to approach the pipeline pigging services market.

Which Region Leads the Pipeline Pigging Services Sector?

North America: The North America region dominated the pipeline pigging services industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the contemporary shale revolution, which has triggered a notable increase in the establishment of contemporary oil and gas conveyance networks.

The North America region dominated the pipeline pigging services industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the contemporary shale revolution, which has triggered a notable increase in the establishment of contemporary oil and gas conveyance networks. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the pipeline pigging services market over the estimated period. This is due to the region presently experiencing speedy augmentation, propelled by several critical elements such as growing demand for pipeline sustenance and mending solutions covering the region.





Segmental Overview:

By Services Outlook:

Pigging Intelligent Pigging MFL (Magnetic Flux Leakage) UT/Resonance Technology Eddy Current Others



By Application Outlook:

Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

Crack & Leakage Detection

Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

Others

By End Use Outlook:

Oil

Gas

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

