Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 July 2024

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.



We hereby inform you that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Urbo bankas UAB which was held on 15 July 2024 adopted a decision:

1. To approve the participation of UAB Urbo bankas in the reorganization by way of merger with Urbo bankas UAB (reg. No 112027077), which will continue its activities after the reorganization, with UAB „Saugus kreditas“ (reg. No 302547722), which after the reorganization will cease its activities as a legal entity, to instruct the management board of UAB Urbo bankas to draw up and publish the terms and conditions of the reorganization in accordance with the procedure established by the legislation, and to carry out other actions necessary for the implementation of this decision, without preparation of any interim sets of financial statements.

2. To determine that the reorganization of UAB Urbo bankas and UAB "Saugus kreditas" by merger shall be carried out in accordance with the procedure established by Article 70 of the Law on Joint-Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - the Law), i.e. without carrying out an assessment of the conditions of reorganization by merger, without preparing a report on the assessment of the conditions of reorganization by merger, without preparing a written report on the expected reorganization and not notifying shareholders of substantial changes in assets and liabilities.

The draft terms and conditions of the reorganization of the UAB Urbo bankas and the UAB „Saugus kreditas“ will be available for access in the manner and within the time limits established by the Law on the websites www.urbo.lt , www.saugus kreditas.lt and www.nasdaq.lt, and at the registered offices of the companies at Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.



For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt