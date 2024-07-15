Equinor Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2024: Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, and Technology Initiatives

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Equinor ASA 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Equinor ASA (Equinor), formerly Statoil ASA, is an energy company. It explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. It operates refineries, processing plants, storage and terminals, and has interests in various oil and gas pipelines. The company markets, trades, and transports crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products.
It also has presence in solar farm, offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen projects with focus on renewable energy and low carbon solutions. Equinor has major operations on the Norwegian continental shelf
The report provides information and insights into Equinor's tech activities, including :
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Equinor's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm
- Investments
- Partnership, and Investment Network Map
- ICT Budget
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- TCS
- Ambyint
- Vissim
- SparkBeyond
- Cognite
- IBM
- Accenture
- HCL Technologies
- Yxney Maritime
- Microsoft
- FutureOn
- Optime Subsea
- Nauticus Robotics
- Taurob
- ABB
- Skyports Drone Services
- Data Gumbo
- Saipem
- Alcatel Submarine Networks
- Quanta3
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otja63
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.