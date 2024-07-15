Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size To worth USD 63.79 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 5.48%

New York, United States , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size is to Grow from USD 37.43 Billion in 2023 to USD 63.79 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the projected period.





Water-soluble polymers are described as having an adequate number of electronegative atoms and/or functional groups capable of establishing hydrogen bonds with water. Water-soluble polymers can expand or change shape in solution, increase the viscosity of solvents at low concentrations, and adsorb to surfaces. Water-soluble polymers are compounds that change physically when exposed to water. Water-soluble polymer chains typically contain hydrophilic groups that are replaced or incorporated into the polymer backbone. Water-soluble polymers are used in oil fields at various stages of drilling and production. The market for water-soluble polymers is primarily driven by rising demand for these materials in water treatment facilities around the world. The growing popularity of bio-based and renewable polymers is a significant driver of revenue growth in the water soluble polymer market. High molecular weight polyacrylamide is often utilized as a viscosity modifier in increased oil recovery and flocculants in wastewater treatment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Synthetic, Natural, and Semisynthetic), By Application (Food Processing, Water Treatment, Paper Making, Detergent, Petroleum, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The synthetic segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the water soluble polymers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the raw material, the water soluble polymers market is categorized into synthetic, natural, and semisynthetic. Among these, the synthetic segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the water soluble polymers market during the projected timeframe. Synthetic polymers are widely used in industrial, municipal, and wastewater treatment applications. It is widely used in the treatment of industrial wastewater to remove bacteria, viruses, grease, surfactants, nitrogenous and phosphorous compounds, and heavy metals from urban sewage.

The water treatment segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share of the water soluble polymers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the water soluble polymers market is categorized into food processing, water treatment, paper making, detergent, petroleum, and others. Among these, the water treatment segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share of the water soluble polymers market during the projected timeframe. The market is expanding due to rising demand for water treatment processes caused by increased wastewater creation by various manufacturing companies. The demand for water treatment rises as different manufacturing enterprises produce more wastewater, resulting in market expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the water soluble polymers market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the water soluble polymers market over the forecast period. The municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sector will expand as a result of rising environmental concerns and government and business spending to mitigate environmental damage. Growing industrialization and pro-industry legislation in these rising economies create significant expansion potential for manufacturing enterprises, resulting in massive wastewater generation. The demand for wastewater treatment systems is growing due to tight industrial effluent disposal standards, which will expand the market for water-soluble polymers.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the water soluble polymers market during the projected timeframe. Drilling, well completion, production, and enhanced oil recovery operations account for the vast majority of the oil and gas industry's expanding need for these items. The improved oil recovery method is expected to play a significant role in oil and gas extraction operations as the United States advances its fracturing technology, pushing regional market growth. Rising demand from the oil and gas sector is expected to drive market growth, as these polymers allow for greater customization than conventional injection fluids utilized in better oil recovery.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the water soluble polymers market Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., SPCM, Gantrade Corporation, Nuoer Group, DuPont, Nutrition & Biosciences, LG Chem, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, BASF SE., and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Kemira started manufacturing a new polymer at full capacity from biobased feedstock. The first commercial amounts were delivered to one of Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) wastewater treatment facilities for testing purposes. Kemira offers this biomass-balanced polyacrylamide, a water-soluble polymer, as a functionally equivalent replacement for this specific polymer type. These polymers may be employed in a variety of industries, including water and energy, as well as high-demand papermaking applications.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Water Soluble Polymers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market, By Raw Material

Synthetic

Polyacrylamide

PVA

Polyacrylic Acid

Others

Natural

Guar Gum

Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Semisynthetic

Methylcellulose

Hydroxyethylcellulose

Others

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market, By Application

Food Processing

Water Treatment

Paper Making

Detergent

Petroleum

Others

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



