Introducing Omni Hop Profiles by Abstrax Hops - Revolutionizing Consistency in Hop Flavors for Beer and Beverages

Tustin, CA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking advancement for the beer and beverage industry, Abstrax Hops proudly reintroduces the launch of Omni Hop Profiles (previously known as Hop Profiles), a revolutionary product line designed to provide consistent hop flavor and aroma across every batch, every year. Utilizing state-of-the-art botanical analysis, Omni Hop Profiles ensures brewers achieve the same exceptional hop characteristics, regardless of seasonal variations.

Omni Hop Profiles by Abstrax Hops employs one of the world's most advanced machines for botanical analysis, identifying over 500 compounds that define a hop's unique flavor and aroma. These profiles are meticulously replicated using sustainable botanicals, guaranteeing consistent, scalable recreations of original hop flavors without the unpredictability of traditional hop farming.

Master Cicerone®, Craig Thomas, hails the innovation of Omni Hop Profiles as "a pivotal leap in hop flavor consistency," underscoring its transformative potential in maintaining high-quality beer production year after year. "Omni Hop Profiles is a testament to the innovative spirit of Abstrax Hops. This line represents a significant advancement for brewers, offering a reliable solution to the age-old challenge of hop inconsistency," says Thomas.

Omni Hop Profiles are completely customizable, allowing brewers to skip the multiyear breeding program and create unique hop flavors that have never existed before. Imagine a danker version of Strata® or a Citra® with even more citrus. Brewers can develop new hop flavors based entirely on their own palette, locking in the flavor and aroma from their favorite hops and delivering that consistency year after year, beer after beer.

Hop waters have surged in popularity as non-alcoholic options, but still face cost and flavor variability. Omni Hop Profiles provide a consistent, scalable hop flavor solution, ideal for breweries. Plus, all Omni varieties are identically priced, eliminating premium costs for popular hop flavors.

Jamie Bogner of Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine praised the innovation, saying, "Abstrax is not only offering highly soluble and incredibly efficient terpene extracts - priced below actual hops for equivalent dosage - but they’re also offering opportunities for professional brewers to map out the flavors and aromas of their favorite selected hops and “bank” that profile, which could then be re-created via terpenes in the future. Wish you had some of last year’s Mosaic®? Now you can order up a reasonable facsimile whenever you need it."

Key Features of Omni Hop Profiles:

Flavor and Aroma Consistency: Guarantees the same hop profile year after year, eliminating the variability of traditional hop harvests.

Guarantees the same hop profile year after year, eliminating the variability of traditional hop harvests. Unlimited Customizability: Allows brewers to enhance specific hop characteristics by skipping the multiyear breeding process and developing new hop flavors based entirely on their own palette.

Allows brewers to enhance specific hop characteristics by skipping the multiyear breeding process and developing new hop flavors based entirely on their own palette. Advanced Botanical Analysis: Utilizing cutting-edge technology to identify and replicate over 500 unique compounds that contribute to hop flavor and aroma profiles.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology to identify and replicate over 500 unique compounds that contribute to hop flavor and aroma profiles. Sustainable Sourcing: Profiles are recreated using botanically derived compounds, ensuring both environmental sustainability and flavor consistency.

Profiles are recreated using botanically derived compounds, ensuring both environmental sustainability and flavor consistency. Precision and Scalability: Ensures accurate replication and scalable production, making high-quality hop flavors accessible to all brewers.

Ensures accurate replication and scalable production, making high-quality hop flavors accessible to all brewers. Enhanced Versatility: Ideal for consistent beer production, hop-infused water, non-alcoholic beers, and beyond beer applications.

Omni Hop Profiles address the perennial issue of hop variability, offering brewers a stable, reliable solution to maintain their beer’s flavor integrity. By providing a precise replication of hop profiles, Omni Hop Profiles empower brewers to achieve the same great taste, year after year, beer after beer.

Ryan Speyrer, Master Cicerone® and Head Brewer at Parish Brewing Company, extolled the product's benefits: "Omni gives you such a high-resolution replication of flavor and aroma to the classic Centennial profile that it is invaluable in giving your beers that extra pop of bouquet they need!"

Max Koby, CEO of Abstrax, commented on the impact of Omni Hop Profiles, stating, "We're not just solving a problem; we're revolutionizing the industry. With Omni Hop Profiles, we're setting new standards for what brewers can expect in terms of flavor consistency and sustainability. This line exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in botanical flavoring.

Discover the future of hop flavor consistency with Omni Hop Profiles and learn how it’s transforming the brewing industry by visiting http://www.abstraxhops.com/collections/omni-hop-profiles.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com , AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com .

