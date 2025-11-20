Abstrax Releases Free Hop Water Guide to Help Breweries Tap Into Non-Alcoholic Boom

Irvine, Ca, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As alcohol consumption hits a 90-year low and health-conscious drinkers fuel demand for better non-alcoholic options, Abstrax is empowering breweries to evolve with the trend. The flavor science company today announced the release of How to Make Hop Water, a free white paper giving brewers a step-by-step roadmap to create their own hop water programming with confidence and precision using Abstrax’s advanced hop products.



Hop water is quickly becoming the go-to alternative for modern drinkers by combining the crisp refreshment of sparkling water with the aromatic complexity of hops. Abstrax’s new guide explains how breweries can translate their existing production skills into a scalable, shelf-ready product without new equipment or capital investment.



“Hop water is a natural extension of a brewery’s existing workflow,” said Iain Oswald, PhD, Director of Research at Abstrax. “By starting with a reliable base and applying advanced hop products, brewers can unlock an almost endless number of flavor pairings and aroma complexity. The chemistry is straightforward, the process integrates seamlessly with standard production workflows, and the end product is a clean, vibrant beverage that can showcase the complexity of your hops in a non-alcoholic format.”



The comprehensive guide blends scientific insight with real-world production data, including:

A reliable base recipe with carbonation and pH benchmarks

A flavor-mapping framework that pairs hop aroma families with fruit, herb, and botanical trends

A simplified workflow for consistent scaling from pilot to full production

The white paper also highlights how advanced hop products and true-to-type terpene profiles support consistency in hop water and other beverages. By separating aroma from bittering acids and biomass, Abstrax solutions help producers prevent off-flavors like excess bitterness or vegetal notes. The Abstrax Hops portfolio, including Quantum extracts, Omni Hop Profiles, and Skyfarm fruit terpenes, is positioned as a practical toolkit that removes variables, speeds development, and simplifies scaling from pilot runs to full production.

How to Make Hop Water is available now and is designed for breweries of all sizes looking to expand into the total beverage space with confidence and precision. For more information or to access the guide, visit https://abstraxhops.com/pages/case-studies.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

