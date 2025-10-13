Abstrax Hops Announces Open Skunkworks 2026 Competition at CBC Philadelphia

IRVINE, CA., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax Hops, the botanical flavor technology company redefining hop innovation, today announced the return of its third annual Skunkworks competition at the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) 2026 in Philadelphia. With America’s 250th anniversary as the backdrop, Skunkworks 2026 invites breweries to create revolutionary beers that push flavor and aroma boundaries in the spirit of independence.

For the first time, the competition is open to all breweries. The champion will take home a $5,000 prize, the exclusive Skunkworks trophy, and national recognition on the industry’s biggest stage. All beer submissions must arrive by January 16th, 2025 to qualify.



Two Rounds of Competition

Round 1: Any brewery in the U.S. may submit an entry, provided the beer features at least one Abstrax product. The same beer submitted must also be poured at CBC, although you are free to improve upon the recipe in the leadup to CBC. From these entries, five finalists will be selected to move forward.





Any brewery in the U.S. may submit an entry, provided the beer features at least one Abstrax product. The same beer submitted must also be poured at CBC, although you are free to improve upon the recipe in the leadup to CBC. From these entries, five finalists will be selected to move forward. Round 2: The five finalists will join returning champion Mountains Walking on stage at CBC 2026 in Philadelphia. Beers will be poured live with anonymous identifiers to ensure blind tasting. Attendees will cast votes to crown this year’s champion.

“Each year, Skunkworks brings the brewing community together around bold experimentation,” says Barbara Stone, Director of Sales at Abstrax Hops. “By opening the competition to all breweries, we’re raising the bar and giving more brewers the opportunity to show what’s possible with our technology.”





Skunkworks has quickly become a centerpiece of CBC, drawing brewers and fans eager to experience new frontiers in flavor. Previous champions, Mountains Walking, have demonstrated how Abstrax optimized hop extracts and terpene-powered solutions can expand creative possibilities without compromising quality or consistency.

“This contest is all about celebrating innovation,” says Gustav Dose, Founder and Director of Brewing at Mountains Walking. “Skunkworks has challenged us to think differently about hops and flavor, and we’re honored to return as defending champions.”



Why Enter Skunkworks?

Skunkworks has quickly become a centerpiece of CBC, drawing more than 1,000 attendees last year to sample and vote in a blind tasting. Beyond bragging rights, breweries that enter receive:

Free exposure: Finalists have their beer poured for thousands of industry professionals and consumers.

Innovation credibility: Making it to the Skunkworks Finals isn’t just bragging rights, it’s proof your brewery is shaping the future of flavor. Finalists stand among a select few pushing the limits of creativity, technology, and taste. At this level, you’re not just brewing beer, you’re leading the revolution.

National press: Finalists are spotlighted through Abstrax’s media channels and press coverage surrounding the event.

Cash + trophy: The winning brewery earns $5,000 and the coveted Skunkworks trophy.



New for 2026: Non-Alcoholic Showcase

For the first time, finalists will also have the opportunity to double their exposure by submitting a non-alcoholic beverage such as a hop water or NA beer. These entries will be featured in a dedicated showcase at the competition, giving attendees a chance to explore innovation in the fast-growing NA category.



Clearer Than Ever: Skunkworks by Abstrax

With this year’s event, Abstrax is making it clear: Skunkworks is an Abstrax-led initiative that reflects the company’s mission to push flavor science forward. All entries must use Abstrax hop extracts or flavor solutions, which are designed for maximum aroma, no yield loss, and sustainable performance.

The winning brewery will win $5,000, earn bragging rights, an exclusive Skunkworks trophy, and national recognition at the industry’s biggest stage for innovation.

To enter or learn more, visit AbstraxHops.com/pages/Skunkworks.

Attachments