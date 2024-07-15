Octopus Titan VCT plc

Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has acquired (the ‘Share Acquisition’) 57,006 Shares (‘Shares’) at an aggregate price of £33,695.51. The Share Acquisition relates to (i) allotments on 30 May 2024 pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme (‘DRIS’) in respect of holdings in the Company's ISA product, where the apportioned allotments to underlying shareholders resulted in fractional entitlements equal to 86 Shares that are included in the Share Acquisition, with the shareholders receiving a monetary value in respect of the fractional entitlements and OINL acquiring the Shares pursuant to the Share Acquisition, (ii) the purchase of 53,293 Shares at a price per Share of 57.5p from shareholders who submitted a request to sell the Shares as part of the Company’s share buy back on 6 June 2024 (the ‘June 2024 Buy Back’), but due to an administrative issue were not included in the transaction, with OINL purchasing these Shares to ensure that the shareholders are not disadvantaged as a result of the administrative issue and with the shareholder receiving the same monies as if the shareholder had participated in the June 2024 Buy Back and (iii) 3,627 Shares at an aggregate price of £3,000 to correct an administrative issue in connection with the Company's allotment of Shares on 5 December 2022 pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription that was launched on 10 November 2022.

Subject to available distributable reserves and cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, the Shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back expected to be in October 2024, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.

Where OINL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company’s net asset value (‘NAV’), such as in this instance, OINL will always take on any loss arising from a downward movement relative to the price at which the Shares were acquired. Where there is a gain, given the financial risk taken on by OINL in acquiring these Shares, OINL will also take any profit.

These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

