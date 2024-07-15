Global Popping Candy Market Size To Worth USD 3,901.73 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.15%

New York, United States , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Popping Candy Market Size is to Grow from USD 2,598.64 Million in 2023 to USD 3,901.73 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during the projected period.

Popping candy, often known as pop rocks, is a popular confectionery delicacy that provides consumers with a unique sensory experience. These little, flavored crystals are designed to induce a popping and crackling sensation when placed in the mouth. Popping Candy is typically made by exposing a mixture of sugar, corn syrup, and flavorings to pressurized carbon dioxide gas, causing tiny air pockets to form within the candy. When the candy dissolves in the mouth, the trapped carbon dioxide is released, causing the characteristic popping or crackling sensation. Furthermore, the global popping candy market is predicted to grow fast as supermarkets and hypermarkets develop around the world. Along with these large-scale facilities that house a diverse range of food goods, there has been an increase in the number of mid-sized food businesses that serve the public. However, the popping candy business is governed by a number of regulations, the most notable of which are food safety and labeling rules. Compliance with these laws can be onerous for manufacturers, limiting market growth.

The global popping candy market is predicted to grow fast as supermarkets and hypermarkets develop around the world. Along with these large-scale facilities that house a diverse range of food goods, there has been an increase in the number of mid-sized food businesses that serve the public. However, the popping candy business is governed by a number of regulations, the most notable of which are food safety and labeling rules. Compliance with these laws can be onerous for manufacturers, limiting market growth.

The chocolate flavor segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global popping candy market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global popping candy market is divided into chocolate flavor, fruit flavor, cola flavor, and others. Among these, the chocolate flavor segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global popping candy market during the projected timeframe. The growing demand for chocolate flavor is attributed to its prior attachment and taste relatability to chocolate, the flavor's cost-effectiveness and vast scalability are also essential factors.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global popping candy market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sales channel, the global popping candy market is divided into independent retailers, convenience stores, online platforms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global popping candy market during the projected timeframe. This is attributable to increased customer traffic at large-scale food product sales outlets. The expanding number of regional and international food retail businesses being developed around the world helps to drive the segment's prosperity.

North America is Expected to hold the largest share of the global popping candy market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global popping candy market over the forecast period. The United States will make a large contribution to regional revenues. It is one of the world's largest markets for candy and confectionery items. Sweets and confectionery items have played an essential role in the United States' overall economic growth, with the confectionery industry contributing significantly to GDP. The presence of major confectionery brands in the United States, which are also global leaders, has influenced the region's growth.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global popping candy market during the projected timeframe. Europe is a significant market for poppy sweets. Nestle, Mondelez, and Ferrero Groups are examples of European corporations that have become well-known in the global candy industry. In July 2023, Candy Pop committed EUR 150 thousand to open its largest store in Poland, in response to increased domestic demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Popping Candy Market include Concord Confections Inc., Weilong Foodstuffs Group Co. Ltd., Casali GmbH, HLEKS Ltd., Mondelez International, Pop Rocks Inc., Sweets Kendamas Inc., Nabisco, Zeta Espacial S.A., Guangdong Baida Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Chung Hwa Food Industrial Co. Ltd., Future Packaging and Machinery Ltd., Heidi Chocolat AG, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Hilco partnered with Kraft Heinz to create KOOL-AID brand snacks for Halloween 2022. The enjoyable and delectable sweets include KOOL-AID GHOUL-AID brand 3-pack Popping Candy peg bags. In addition, the company has collaborated with Impact Confections to create 3-pack Popping Candy peg bags for Halloween, featuring the well-known WARHEADS Sour flavors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Popping Candy Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Popping Candy Market, By Product

Chocolate Flavor

Fruit Flavor

Cola Flavor

Others

Global Popping Candy Market, By Sales Channel

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Platforms

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

Global Popping Candy Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



