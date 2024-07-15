Data Center Automation Market is Driven by Rising Cloud Adoption and Data Explosion | Global CAP to Reach: US$ 33.42 Billion By 2032, Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Automation Market Size Analysis:

“According to the recent data of SNS Insider, The Data Center Automation Market size was valued at US$ 9.2 Billion in 2023 & is expected to reach US$ 33.42 billion by 2032, expanding at a significant CAGR of 15.41% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand for Streamlined Data Center Operations

The report highlights several factors driving the growth of the market such as the ever-growing adoption of cloud services, platforms such as video streaming , social media, and IoT devices generating huge amounts of data that businesses need to manage effectively. The advent of 5G technology necessitates improved data center efficiency to handle the growing data volumes. Additionally, the extensive amount of unstructured data, comprising raw audio, files, or text, necessitates automation for efficient analysis and control. US healthcare data is exploding due to digital records and online prescriptions. This surge in data volume is driving investment in data centers by hospitals and clinics. For instance, Hartford HealthCare partnered with Google Cloud to improve data management and accessibility for patients, in Nov 2022.

Data center automation gives a solution through streamlining processes, reducing human error, and optimizing aid allocation. It empowers organizations to obtain cost-effectiveness by automating mundane duties that have been previously handled manually. Moreover, automation solutions provide a centralized control panel for comprehensive management and monitoring of data centers remotely, ensuring smooth operations.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Recent Developments

February 2024, Cisco and NVIDIA collaborated to provide businesses with tools for efficient creation and secure management of AI infrastructure . This alliance aims to address the rising demand for enhanced computing capacity and facilitate a secure transition towards AI.

June 2023, Moody's Corporation and Microsoft joined forces to offer advanced analytics, data, research, and risk solutions specifically designed for business services and global knowledge workers.

Data Center Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.2 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 33.42 Bn CAGR CAGR of 15.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The market is expected to increase as a result of factors such as expanding social media, online gaming, and big data applications.

Segment Analysis

By Component, Solutions held dominant market share (over 56% in 2023) due to their ability to manage data centers efficiently through remote automation and centralized control panels. Services, however, are projected to witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 15.8%) due to their crucial role in installation, maintenance, and daily operations of automated data centers.

By Enterprise Type, Large enterprises held the largest revenue share (over 69% in 2023) driven by their management of vast amounts of data for analytics and big data tools. SMEs are expected to experience significant growth (CAGR of 15.6%) due to their increasing reliance on cloud solutions and the need for efficient data management.

In 2023, the IT & Telecommunication segment dominated the market 2023, based on End Users, and held a 22% revenue share, due to the continuous increase of the mobile era and the demand for high-speed data services. However, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) is predicted to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 15.7% as a result of the surge in online banking, free apps, and the 24/7 operational nature of the sector.

Data Center Automation Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Solution

Storage

Network

Server

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Data Center Type

On-premise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Public Cloud Data Center

By End-user

BFSI

Retail & e-commerce

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public sector

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Developments

North American region held a revenue share of more than 35% due to its high number of data centers, increased use of technologies like automation, and consistent investments in IT infrastructure. Early adoption of emerging technology, rising investments in cloud-based solutions, and improvements in research and development in addition propel the market growth in NA region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2024-2032 because of extensive investments in IT infrastructure and information middle creation throughout nations like China, Japan, and India. The increasing number of SMEs adopting cloud computing provide significant opportunity to market. Major players are strategically investing in cloud data center development to capitalize on this growth potential.

Key Takeaways

This report provides valuable insights for stakeholders interested in the data center automation market

The report emphasizes the data center automation market's considerable growth prospects, fuelled by the growing utilization of cloud computing, 5G networks, and the growing demand for effective data management.

The detailed analysis in the report allows for informed business decisions in different market segments.

The report highlights important patterns and future possibilities in the data center automation market, enabling businesses to be proactive.

This in-depth report enables businesses to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the data center automation market and make informed choices about their data center management strategies.

