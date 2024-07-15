Global Maltitol Market Size To Worth USD 398.9 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 6.09%

New York, United States , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Maltitol Market Size is to Grow from USD 220.8 Million in 2023 to USD 398.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.09% during the projected period.





Maltitol is essentially a sugar substitute that has a sweet flavor similar to table sugar but without the calories. Consequently, maltitol is used in place of table sugar. The compound known by its chemical name is 4-O-glucopyranosyl-D-sorbitol. Maltitol has many of the same properties as sucrose and can give 70–90% sweetness. A large amount of maltitol is needed in a number of end markets, such as food and drink, medications, cosmetics, and dental care products. The global industry that produces, distributes, and uses maltitol a sugar alcohol made from maltose is referred to as the maltitol market. The popularity of maltitol as a calorie-efficient, low-sugar substitute that is appropriate for diabetics is a significant factor driving its market expansion. As consumer awareness of health issues increases, they are selecting healthier substitute sweeteners more often. This modification benefits maltitol, which is frequently used in desserts and sweets without added sugar. As customers' preferences for healthier diets grow, so does the demand for products containing maltitol. This makes maltitol a preferred ingredient in health-conscious food markets. However, if awareness of these side effects grows, the maltitol industry would struggle to hold onto its consumer base, which would restrict market growth. Consumers can choose these alternatives if they think they are less harmful or unhealthy than maltitol.

Global Maltitol Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Crystalline), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The powder segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global maltitol market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global maltitol market is divided into powder, liquid, and crystalline. Among these, the powder segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global maltitol market during the projected timeframe. Particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, maltitol in powder form dominates the market. Its dry form makes it simple to include in a variety of formulae, ensuring accurate dosing and efficient manufacturing processes.

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global maltitol market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global maltitol market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global maltitol market during the projected timeframe. In order to satisfy customer demand for low-sugar and sugar-free products, maltitol is a common substitute for sugar in the food and beverage industry. Confectionery manufacturers utilize maltitol to give their customers higher-calorie, lower-carb chocolates, chewing gum, and sweets.

North America is Expected to hold the largest share of the global maltitol market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to hold the largest share of the global maltitol market over the forecast period. North America holds a sizable share of the maltitol market. Customers in this industry are typically aware of the advantages of sugar substitutes, which has led to a significant demand for maltitol. The necessity for maltitol is driven by the presence of major food and beverage companies such as Nestle, PepsiCo, and Kraft Foods across a variety of product categories.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global maltitol market during the projected timeframe. Due to growing public awareness of the need to consume sugar-free products, rising health consciousness, and increased consumption of low-sugar and sugar-free products, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominant position in the maltitol market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, ShanDong Maltitol, Shandong Lvjian Bio (CN), Hylen, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Futaste Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TCI America, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited, Sigma Aldrich Pte. Ltd, Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, according to Tate & Lyle PLC, in response to consumer concerns over the soluble nature of its food and beverage products, the company is expanding the variety of sweeteners it offers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global maltitol market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Maltitol Market, By Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystalline

Global Maltitol Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global Maltitol Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



