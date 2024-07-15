Unleash Ultimate Summer Fun: Meaghan B. Murphy’s Comprehensive Summer Fun Guide

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to soak up the sun, embrace new adventures, and create lasting memories. Meaghan B Murphy, author of Your Fully Charged Life and lifestyle expert, partnered with D S Simon on a satellite media tour to share her ultimate summer fun guide—your essential resource for an unforgettable summer season.



As a lifestyle expert and editor with a passion for all things fun and fabulous, Meaghan has curated this guide to help you maximize every sun-drenched moment.

StreamSafely: Safe Viewing Tips for the Summer

With kids spending more time on screens during the summer, a major concern for parents is the increased chance of children stumbling upon pirated content on illicit streaming sites. StreamSafely provides a comprehensive Where to Watch guide where families can easily find the best movies and TV shows for family movie night and safe viewing tips to keep your household and devices secure from malware and other threats.

New this summer is Brain Gain, featuring shows that will keep young minds sharp all season long, including documentaries, biographies, travel, and how-to programs.

It’s worth noting that households with kids pirate movies and TV shows 10% more than others, often without realizing it. Parents can use the safe streaming checklist to avoid pirated content and keep their families safe.

For more information, visit www.streamsafely.com.

Shipt: Your Ultimate Delivery Sidekick

With summer celebrations in full swing, from backyard BBQs to pool parties, Shipt is here to save the day making planning and shopping easier than ever with same-day delivery of all of your essentials. Shipt is the ultimate delivery sidekick for busy parents and party hosts by offering savings, must-have product recommendations, and hot shopping tips that will save you time this season and beyond.

An annual Shipt membership unlocks the ultimate personalized shopping experience with free same-day delivery on orders over $35, exclusive members-only promos and deals, the ability to curate a list of preferred shoppers who “get” you, along with 24/7 customer support.

Whether you’re revamping your grilling set up and need top notch tools from retailers like Target, or simply need a restock of your most-loved sauces and snacks from a local grocer, Shipt is the ultimate summer one-stop-shop.

For more information, visit shipt.com.

Keter: Stylish Storage Solutions

Keep all your outdoor gear for your pool or yard stored neatly in one made-to-be-seen deck box. Introducing Keter’s Signature 150 Gallon Deck Box in Ashwood, a stylish, resin-based deck box that looks like real wood but will not rot, rust, or discolor in any weather.

The deck box features an easy lift and soft close mechanism, ensuring your fingers won’t get smashed. Unlike traditional deck boxes meant to be hidden, this one is designed to be highlighted, perfect for storing pillows, pool toys, fishing gear, sports equipment, life jackets, and gardening equipment.

For more information, visit keter.com.

About Meaghan B Murphy

@meaghanbmurphy

Meaghan B Murphy is the author of Your Fully Charged Life: A Radically Simple Approach to Having Endless Energy and Filling Every Day with YAY (Penguin Random House)

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Michael O’Donnell

Senior Producer/Director of Technical Services

E: modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f195047-b492-445d-9c29-2ecc23e90e68