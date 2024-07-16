Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market Size To Worth USD 3.94 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.20%

New York, United States , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.94 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Portable ultrasound machines are mobile ultrasound systems designed to be utilized in small spaces, at a patient’s bedside, or in the field. They can be cart-based, tablet-based, or handheld. Portable ultrasound devices have numerous applications in emerging fields such as emergency medicine, critical care medicine, and musculoskeletal health. Portable ultrasound equipment allows for quick access to ultrasound when space is limited. These gadgets are currently used in major illness areas such as cardiology, radiography, endocrinology, and gynecology. Because of the increased demand for ambulatory services in both emerging and developed countries, the market for portable ultrasound devices is expanding. The portable ultrasound machine industry is booming as technology improvements make devices more compact and inexpensive. They are increasingly employed for point-of-care testing, particularly in emergency situations and isolated places. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the preference for non-invasive diagnostics are boosting adoption. However, several reasons limit the expansion of the portable ultrasound machine industry. High initial investment costs and restricted imaging capabilities compared to traditional machines might hinder adoption, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities.

Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mobile Ultrasound Device, Handheld Ultrasound Device), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Anesthesiology, Musculoskeletal), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The mobile ultrasound device segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the type, the portable ultrasound machine market is divided into mobile ultrasound devices and handheld ultrasound devices. Among these, the mobile ultrasound device segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR growth through the projected period. Mobile ultrasound devices are becoming more popular in developing nations as the demand for ambulatory treatment rises. Although wealthier countries like the United States have a well-established market for handheld ultrasound equipment, there is also an increasing need for mobile ultrasound machines.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the portable ultrasound machine market is categorized into gynecology, cardiology, urology, anesthesiology, and musculoskeletal. Among these, the gynecology segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. This dominance is due to the critical role ultrasound technology plays in women's healthcare, particularly obstetrics and gynecology. Portable ultrasound machines provide flexibility and simplicity for rapid assessments, making them widely used in clinics, hospitals, and remote places.

The hospital & clinics segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the portable ultrasound machine market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the portable ultrasound machine market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR growth through the projected period. This dominance is attributable to the widespread use of portable ultrasound devices in these settings, which enable quick and accurate examinations that are critical for patient care. Hospitals and clinics with dependable power sources and limited space for large equipment can now adopt ultrasonography.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the portable ultrasound machine market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the portable ultrasound machine market over the forecast period. This is due in large part to improved health infrastructure, higher disease and infection rates, a stronger emphasis on the creation of novel goods, and an increase in the number of regional firms producing portable ultrasound devices. Rapid advances in the medical sector, as well as the allocation of funds for medical research and development, are among the key reasons driving regional market expansion.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the portable ultrasound machine market over the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, technological advancements resulting in more compact and affordable devices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and supportive government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market are Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.Ltd., Canon Medical System Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, FUJIFILM Philips N.V., Samsung Healthcare, EDAN Instruments, Butterfly Network, Landwind Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Accutome Inc., Shenxhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.Ltd. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Mindray's first wireless handheld ultrasound system, the TE Air, is specifically designed to meet the demand of global healthcare professionals for a higher-quality portable ultrasound device that is simple to use in a variety of medical settings and provides crisp point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) imaging.

