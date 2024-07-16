Global Linear Actuator Market Size To Worth USD 118.87 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 8.70%

New York, United States , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linear Actuator Market Size is to Grow from USD 51.62 Billion in 2023 to USD 118.87 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.70% during the projected period





Linear actuators are utilized in a wide range of applications, including machine tools and industrial machinery, devices for computers such as disk drives and printers, valves, and dampers, and many more locations where linear motion is required. Hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders can provide linear motion, but numerous other gadgets also operate. Linear actuators are electromechanical devices that convert rotational motion into linear motion, giving precise control and movement in a wide range of applications. Linear actuators allow for accurate positioning, pushing, pulling, and lifting, making them crucial components in robotic arms, conveyor systems, assembly lines, and material handling equipment. Electric linear actuators are critical components for operating motorized windows, seats, and sunroofs. Linear actuators provide significant functions in a variety of aerospace and defense applications. These sectors require high-performance systems capable of precise and consistent motion control for a wide range of critical applications. Governments have played an integral part in regulating and standardizing linear actuators to assure quality, safety, and environmental sustainability. Furthermore, changes in the cost of raw materials and components might lead to a slowdown. If the supply chain for critical materials used in linear actuator manufacture is disturbed, producers could experience increased costs or a shortage of supply, hindering market growth.

The linear actuator market is divided into mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electro-mechanical actuators by operation mechanism, and into automotive, construction, energy & mining, healthcare, and others by end-use. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

The mechanical segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the linear actuator market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the operation mechanism, the linear actuator market is divided into mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electro-mechanical actuators. Among these, the mechanical segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the linear actuator market during the projected timeframe. Mechanical actuators, which can be observed in practically all automated machinery, generate physical motion from a power source. It consists of a variety of components, including gearing, extension tubes, motors, and screw assemblies, that function collectively to promote the segment's growth.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the linear actuator market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-use, the linear actuator market is divided into automotive, construction, energy & mining, healthcare, and others. Among these, the automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the linear actuator market during the projected timeframe. In the car industry, linear actuators have a position in a variety of applications, such as rumble seats, tonneau coverings, tailgates, hoods, and trunks. Linear actuators serve as essential components in automotive applications of all sizes and shapes. Many automobile manufacturers utilize robots for positions including clamping and fastening, spot welding, and assembly pressing.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the linear actuator market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the linear actuator market over the forecast period. The growth in automation in aerospace and automotive is driving up demand for linear actuators in the region. Furthermore, the healthcare sector is expanding rapidly due to the rising use of linear actuators for medicinal applications. These actuators are frequently utilized in healthcare for a variety of purposes, including hospital beds, patient lifts, and dental chairs. The growing healthcare business in the region relies significantly on linear actuators for operations such as patient placement, equipment adjustment, and mobility aids. With the aging population and advances in medical technology, there is an increasing demand for medical equipment that incorporates linear actuators.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the linear actuator market during the projected timeframe. The demand for linear actuators is anticipated to rise in the region due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, the area is seeing a shift in favor of renewable energy sources, which is driving up demand for linear actuators. Solar tracking systems are merely one of the many renewable energy applications that make heavy use of these actuators. To maximize energy output, these devices ensure that solar panels align precisely with the sun.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Linear Actuator Market are ISOTECH, INC., LINAK, Progressive Automations Inc., Rollon Corp., SMC Corporation, TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., Ultra-Motion, Fabco-Air, Inc., Venture MFG. Co., Actuonix Motion Devices, BISHOP-WISECARVER, Emerson Electric Co., HepcoMotion Ltd., Kollmorgen Corporation.and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Motion Plus, LLC introduced the Motus1 (M1), an industrial linear positional actuator powered by a belt and screws. Assembly lines, packaging, material handling, palletization, and gantries are some of the applications for M1 actuators. M1 actuators are offered in three sizes- 95mm, 125mm, and 170mm.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the linear actuator market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Linear Actuator Market, By Operation Mechanism

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electro-mechanical Actuators

Global Linear Actuator Market, By End Use

Automotive

Construction

Energy & Mining

Healthcare

Others

Global Linear Actuator Market, By Regional Analysis

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



