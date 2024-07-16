MENA Games Market Report 2024: MENA-3 Video Games Market is Set to Grow 8.2% in 2024, with Revenue of $2.1 Billion, and is Forecasted to Reach $2.9 Billion in 2028, Growing at a 5-year CAGR of 8.3%

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Games Market Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming industry in the MENA-3 region has experienced significant growth over the past few years. Fueled by increasing public and private investment in the games industry, high disposable income, and rising demand from its young population, MENA has quickly emerged as a notable region to watch in the global video games industry.

This report is an essential guide to navigate your way in three leading markets in the region: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt.

The MENA Games Market Reports include a MENA Games Market Report, a Market Model Report and a Market Model Update Report for three notable MENA market: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments.

Key takeaways from the MENA Market Model Reports

The MENA-3 video games market generated revenue of $1.9 billion in 2023, up 7.8% YoY.

The MENA-3 video games market is set to grow 8.2% in 2024, with revenue of $2.1 billion, and is forecasted to reach $2.9 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 8.3%.

The MENA region is the second fastest-growing region we track, both by revenue and gamers.

The MENA region has traditionally been underserved despite being home to more than 500 million people across all countries. Gaming trends and behaviours often mirror those of the global market, especially in gulf states with high expat populations.

The MENA-3 video game market had 68.4 million gamers in 2023, up 2.9% YoY. The total number of gamers is set to grow 3.1% in 2024, reaching 70.6 million, and is forecasted to reach 83.7 million in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 4.1%.

Saudi Arabia is the powerhouse of the MENA-3 region tracked by the publishing team and is the largest market by revenue in MENA as a whole. Growth was driven by the console gaming segment and a rebound in mobile games revenue.

Companies Featured

ESL Faceit Group

iDreamsky

Microsoft

Nintendo

Remal

Savvy Games Group

Sawa Group

Scopely

Sony

True Gamers

Yalla

MENA MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

Macro Data Table

2024 Market Model Market Model - All Platforms Market Model - Mobile Market Model - PC Market Model - Console Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix

Methodology

List of Exhibits:

Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console

Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices

Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income

