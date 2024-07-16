Global Digital PCR Market / Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2024

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital PCR Market / Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends by Offering (Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instrument), Software, Services), Application (Clinical (Infectious, Oncology), Research, Forensic, Environmental) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2029 from USD 10 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The growth of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market has been significantly driven by its increasing adoption among hospital and diagnostics laboratories for disease diagnosis application, increasing R&D investment by key players for the development and launch of innovative product and continuous advancements in PCR technologies. However, high instrument costs especially that of dPCR and the technical limitations of PCR are restraining market growth.







The infectious disease testing segment under clinical application segment accounted for the largest share by application in 2023.



In 2023, the infectious disease testing segment under clinical application segment accounted for the largest share by application in the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market. qPCR has revolutionized infectious disease diagnostics by providing rapid, sensitive, and specific detection of pathogens. It is useful in identifying bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, enabling early diagnosis and effective treatment.

During the past decade, clinical laboratories worldwide have been increasing using qPCR for pathogen testing and the diagnosis of infectious and sexually transmitted diseases. Advanced molecular diagnosis tools such as spectroscopy and liquid chromatography are being integrated with qPCR workflows to offer genomic lab technicians the capability of rapid and accurate pathogen detection.



The US has continued to dominate the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. The demand for digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) products is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the rising patient population suffering from infectious disease, increasing focus on biopharmaceuticals, and the need for safe & high-quality products in the healthcare industry. The nation has a highly advanced market in terms of R&D due to the presence of better infrastructure, government support, and private funding.



This helps develop innovative and advanced technologies for research. Pharmaceutical companies in the US are actively participating in the development of novel reagent and test assays and utilizing it with Digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR), which offers less turnaround time, and is energy-efficient also provide accurate results, with in a span of time. These factors are supporting the growth of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market in the country.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, Continuous advancements in PCR technologies, The role of PCR in biomarker discovery, Increased use of dPCR and qPCR technologies for point of care (POC) diagnostics), restraints (High device costs associated with dPCR, Technical limitations of qPCR and dPCR, Unfavorable reimbursement scenario for diagnostic companies), opportunities (Growing market penetration in emerging countries, Integration of qPCR and dPCR with Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Growing significance of RT-PCR based companion diagnostics in drug development process), and Challenges (Time Consuming methodology involving in sample handling and post-PCR analysis, Lack of accuracy & standardization in protocol, Availability of alternative technologies for disease diagnosis) influencing the growth of the market).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 599 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





